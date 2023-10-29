Home

Suspected Terror Attack: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Calls It ‘Unfortunate’, Says ‘We Are Taking It Very Seriously’

Kerala Blast: Two-three explosions took place in a convention centre in the Ernakulam district and the blasts are suspected to be a terror attack. Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan has reacted to this unfortunate incident..

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan On Ernakulam Blast

New Delhi: There have been a couple of blasts in Zamra International Convention & Exhibition Centre, Kalamassery, Ernakulam district of Kerala in which one person has been killed and more than 20 have been injured. This explosion is suspected to be a terrorist attack and investigation is underway. Multiple explosions took place at a prayer meeting of Jehovah’s Witnesses in the Kalamassery area of Kerala’s Kochi on Sunday morning, police said. Kalamassery CI Vibin Das said the first explosion took place around 9 am and multiple blasts followed thereafter, over the next one hour. Sunday was the last day of the three-day meeting, which started on October 27. According to officials, more than 2,000 people were attending the prayer meeting when the blasts took place. Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan has reacted to the ‘unfortunate’ event and has said that ‘we are taking it very seriously’..

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s Statement On Explosions In Kerala

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan has reacted on the explosions that have taken place earlier this morning in Ernakulam, Kerala. The Chief Minister has said, “It’s a very unfortunate incident. We are collecting details regarding the incident. All top officials are there in Ernakulam. DGP is moving to the spot. We are taking it very seriously. I have spoken to DGP. We need to get more details after the investigation.” Outside visuals from Zamra International Convention & Exhibition Centre, Kalamassery where one person died and several others were injured in an explosion, can be seen below..

State Congress President VD Satheesan Gives Update

Kerala LoP and state Congress President VD Satheesan says, “I was told that there were two blasts and there was a fire. First, there was a major blast. The second one was minor. One lady died and 25 persons are in the hospital. Out of 25, 6 persons are in the ICU unit. Around 2,000 people (were present)…” The video regarding the update can be watched here..

Hospitals Alerted, Doctors On Leave Asked To Return Immediately

Kerala Health Minister Veena George has directed the Director of the Health Department and the Director of the Medical Education Department to provide the best treatment to those injured in the Kalamasery explosion. Hospitals have been alerted and the minister asked all health workers, including doctors, who are on leave to return immediately. Instructions were also given to prepare additional facilities at Kalamassery Medical College, Ernakulam General Hospital and Kottayam Medical College.

Explosion After Hamas Leader’s Participation In Kerala

The fact that this explosion comes after the virtual participation of a Hamas leader in an event in Kerala cannot be ignored. On Saturday, Hamas leader Khaled Mashal virtually participated in an event in Kerala, addressed a protest programme which had been organised by an Islamist group against Israel’s war. It is said that Khaled Mashal was one of the founding members of Hamas and was also the chairman till 2017.

On this incident, Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has reacted and has blamed the ruling state government for it. The party has said that this incident shows “the failure of the Pinarayi Vijayan government” and how the event’s organisers are justifying it as ‘nothing unusual’.

