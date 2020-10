Banda: In a shocking incident, a man on Friday decapitated his wife suspecting infidelity in Uttar Pradesh‘s Banda district. He then walked into the police station with the severed head and surrendered himself. Also Read - Those Who Could Not Provide Development in 50 Years Hatching Conspiracies Against Govt: UP CM

The incident happened when the accused Chinnar Yadav had a quarrel with his 35-year-old wife Vimla at around 7.30 am in their Netanagar locality house.

In a fit of rage, Yadav chopped her wife's head with a sharp-edged weapon and carried it to the Baberu Police Station where he surrendered, Superintendent of Police, Mahendra Pratap Singh Chauhan said.

A video of the accused walking on the road holding his wife’s chopped head has gone viral on social media, police said.

Police have arrested Yadav and recovered the weapon used for the murder. The body of the victim has been sent for postmortem.

A similar incident happened last year in Odisha’s Puri district where the husband decapitated his wife after a heated exchange and surrendered himself to the police.

(With PTI inputs)