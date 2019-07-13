Dehradun: Licenses of three weapons belonging to suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Kunwar Pranav Singh Champion have been revoked, ANI reported on Saturday.

District Magistrate Haridwar Dipendra Chaudhary has also issued a notice to the BJP leader.

Notably, Champion was earlier seen in a viral video brandishing guns.

Following which, the BJP suspended MLA Kunwar Pranav Singh Champion from the party for three months on charges of indiscipline.

Champion cannot attend any of the meetings of the party or its legislators now for three months, Pradesh BJP general secretary Naresh Bansal had said.

Notably, the legislator’s suspension comes after preliminary investigations by BJP Disciplinary Committee found him guilty of gross indiscipline and that of threatening a journalist.

A few days back, a video had gone viral in which Champion was seen threatening a reporter. He was also in the news for publicly making fun of BJP MLA from Jhabreda Deshraj Karnawal.