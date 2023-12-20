Home

Suspended MPs CANNOT Enter Parliament Chamber, Lobby, Galleries; Lok Sabha Secretariat Issues Circular

After the suspension of 141 MPs from both the Houses of Parliament, a circular has been issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat, barring the suspended MPs from entering the Chamber, lobby and galleries of the Parliament.

Suspended MPs Protest Outside Parliament Building (PTI)

New Delhi: In a first, during the Winter Parliament Session, a total of 141 Members of Parliament (MPs) have been suspended for ‘unruly behaviour’ as they demanded a discussion on the Parliament Security Breach that occurred on December 13, 2023. On Monday, December 18, 2023 a total of 92 Opposition MPs were suspended from the Parliament during the Winter Parliament Session which is the highest during a single session; this step was taken in response to the Opposition holding protests and raising slogans for the Parliament Security Breach. Then, MPs were suspended on December 19 also, taking the total to 141. A circular has now been issued to the suspended MPs by the Lok Sabha Secretariat, barring them from entering the Parliament Chamber, lobby and galleries.

Lok Sabha Issues Circular To Suspended MPs

As mentioned earlier, Lok Sabha Secretariat has issued a circular for the MPs who have been suspended; it reads, “As a result, the following consequences arise from their suspension and remain in force during the period of suspension: they cannot enter chambers, Lobby and galleries. They stand suspended from sittings of Parliamentary Committees of which they may be a member, No item is put down in the List of Business in their name.”

It further says, “No notice tabled by them is acceptable during the period of their suspension. They cannot vote at elections to committees held during the period of their suspension. They are not entitled to the daily allowance for the period of suspension if suspended from the service of the House for the remainder of the session, as their stay at the place of duty cannot be regarded as a residence on duty under section 2(d) of Salary. Allowances and Pensions of Members of Parliament Act, 1954, as amended from time to time.”.

Nationwide Protest On Dec 22: Mallikarjun Kharge

A total of 141 MPs, 95 from Lok Sabha and 46 from Rajya Sabha, were suspended following a ruckus over the opposition’s demand for a statement from Union Minister Amit Shah on the Parliament security breach incident. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said a nationwide protest will be held on December 22 against the suspension of 141 MPs following a ruckus over the demand by the Opposition for a statement from Union Minister Amit Shah on the Parliament security breach incident. “We have taken several decisions, one is on the suspended MPs. We will fight against this; this is wrong…We have united to fight against this. We have decided to hold a all-India protest against the suspension of MPs on December 22,” Kharge said on Tuesday.

“We have passed a resolution that suspension is undemocratic. We will all have to fight to save democracy and all of us are ready to do that. We raised the issue of security breach in the Parliament. We have been saying for a long time that Union HM Amit Shah or PM Modi should come to the Parliament and speak in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha about the issue of Parliament security breach, but they are refusing to do so,” he added.

(Inputs from ANI)

(Inputs from ANI)