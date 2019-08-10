New Delhi: As UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi left the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting midway, the grand old party’s highest decision making body will meet again Saturday evening to choose the party’s next president. “We will meet again at 8.30 pm, it (name of new party chief) is expected to be finalized by 9 pm today itself,” ANI quoted Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary, Congress’ floor leader in the Lok Sabha as saying.

The Congress Working Committee, reportedly on the suggestion of Rahul Gandhi, formed five groups to consult with state leaders of zones in the country to take final call on a party chief.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the CWC will meet again to discuss the reports of the sub-groups and take a call on Rahul Gandhi’s resignation by evening.

“The five committees will submit their reports later in the day. There was a sense that the situation of impasse on Congress leadership should be resolved as soon as possible. Therefore it was felt that the CWC should meet again this evening and take a call on the issue. ” Surjewala stated.

Earlier in the day, shortly after the CWC meeting, Sonia and Rahul Gandhi left AICC headquarters, saying it would be improper for them to be present during the consultation process. “Consultation (to decide next party chief) is going on and naturally me and Rahul ji cannot be a part of it,” Sonia had reportedly said.

At the CWC meet in the morning, the Congress Working Committee had yet again urged Rahul to reconsider his decision to quit as party chief and said it was yet to take a final call on his resignation.

“The CWC unanimously appealed to Rahul Gandhi to lead the party as he was the best person for the top post at the time when the BJP-led government was assaulting democracy and undermining people’s rights,” Surjewala said.

“After Gandhi refused to reconsider his decision, the CWC began consultations on finding his successor under five regional sub-groups led by senior party leaders,” the Congress spokesperson added.

Notably, Rahul Gandhi had offered to quit as a party president on May 25 after the Congress’ debacle in the Lok Sabha elections.