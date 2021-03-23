New Delhi: The government has extended suspension of international flights till April 30, 2021. However, international scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on case to case basis, said Office of Director General of Civil Aviation. The decision has been taken amid the sudden surge in daily COVID-19 cases across the country, especially in six states —Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh and Tamil Nadu. Also Read - EXCLUSIVE! Mohit Chadda on His Upcoming Action-Thriller Film Flight