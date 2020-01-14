New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Pragya Thakur has filed a complaint with the police alleging that she has received a suspicious letter written in Urdu. Besides, multiple envelopes with harmful chemicals on them have also been deliveredto the residence of Bhopal MP.

“The letter is written in Urdu and some other letters were also attached with it. I have received such letters earlier too and informed the Police about it, they never took any action. This is a big conspiracy by enemies of the nation”, said the controversial BJP leader.

Thakur also informed that the letter has pictures of her along with PM Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, NSA Ajit Doval. “All the pictures were crossed by pen. These enemies and terrorists are trying to target people working for the betterment of this country”, she claimed.

Madhya Pradesh: A suspicious letter has been delivered at the residence of Bhopal MP, Pragya Singh Thakur. Powder-like substance was also found with the letter. Police is at the spot and a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team is examining the letter. Case registered. pic.twitter.com/Gz3YQ1tvKe — ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2020

Meanwhile, a picture of a brown envelope, purportedly with Pragya Thakur’s address on it, was being circulated on social media with a message that it contained some poisonous chemical which was life threatening.

On the other hand, police confirmed that they have registered a case against unknown persons under sections 326 (Voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 507 (Criminal intimidation by an anonymous communication) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Earlier last month, the firebrand BJP leader had grabbed headlines for complaining against a private airline’s crew. The MP from Bhopal had claimed that she suffered from a problem in her spinal cord and was allotted a particular seat with more leg room.