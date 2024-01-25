By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Suspicious Object Detected In Pulwama: Destroyed Later
A suspicious object was found and destroyed in the Badibagh Pahu area of Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, ahead of Republic Day celebrations.
Pulwama (ANI): A suspicious object was detected in the Badibagh Pahu area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Thursday, according to sources in the police, who added that the object was later destroyed
The incident comes ahead of the Republic Day celebrations in the national capital on January 26.
Sources further added that there was no damage or injury reported.
“Suspected object detected and destroyed by security forces in the Badibagh Pahu area of South Kashmir’s Pulwama district. No damage or injuries were reported,” according to the sources in police.
Security forces rushed to the spot after receiving information about the object. The security forces in the Union Territory are on alert.
However, there has been no official confirmation yet about the incident.
More details are awaited. (ANI)
