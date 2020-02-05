New Delhi: A burqa-clad woman was on Tuesday escorted safely out of the Shaheen Bagh protest site by the Delhi Police after she was caught by the protesters while allegedly making a video of the protest site.

The woman, who was accused by the protesters of trying to ‘misreport’ on the protest, was later identified as ‘political analyst’ Gunja Kapoor, who is a regular on TV debates. She describes herself as the curator of a YouTube channel ‘Right Narrative’ and is followed on Twitter by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The trouble began when, according to some protesters, her presence at the site raised suspicion among them. She was said to be asking ‘too many questions,’ and on being ‘frisked,’ was found to have a camera. This led to a commotion in the area, leading to the police intervening and taking her away from the protest site.

A video of the incident went viral on social media.

#WATCH Political analyst Gunja Kapoor extricated by police after protestors at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh alleged that she was wearing a 'burqa' and filming them. #Delhi pic.twitter.com/llRiKhMvOd — ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2020

Tensions are running high in the Shaheen Bagh-Jamia Nagar area after three incidents of firing in the last one week. On January 30, an alleged minor shot at anti-CAA protesters outside the Jamia Millia Islamia University, injuring one. This was followed by firing at Shaheen Bagh on February 1.

Then, two scooty-borne men opened fire outside Jamia late Sunday night. On Tuesday too, provocative slogans were raised by pro-CAA protesters outside the university.

The Shaheen Bagh protests, which have now been going on for over 50 days, have also led to protests by locals due to the protesters blocking a key road connecting Delhi to its satellite city of Noida.