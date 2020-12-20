Midnapore: In a huge morale booster for BJP, political heavyweight of West Bengal, Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday joined the saffron party along with nine MLAs and a TMC MP, prompting Union Home Minister Amit Shah to mockingly declare Mamata Banerjee will be left alone in her party by the time state assembly elections are held. Also Read - Former TMC leader Suvendu Adhikari Joins BJP at Amit Shah's Midnapore Rally in West Bengal

Others who joined the BJP at a rally addressed by Shah included a two-term TMC MP from Bardhaman East constituency Sunil Mondal, Trinamool Congress MLAs Banasri Maity, Silbhdrada Dutta, Biswajit Kundu, Sukra Munda and Saikat Panja, CPI(M)’s Tapasi Mandal, CPI’s Ashok Dinda and Congress lawmaker Sudip Mukherjee. Also Read - Amit Shah in Bengal: 'This is Just Start, She Will be Left Alone by Election,' HM Attacks Mamata After Suvendu Adhikari Joins BJP | Highlights

Dipali Biswas, who had won the Gajole seat in 2016 on a CPI(M) ticket but joined the TMC in 2018, was also inducted into the BJP. Also Read - Amit Shah Reaches West Bengal For 2-Day Visit, Welcomed by BJP Leaders at Kolkata Airport

BJP will form next govt in Bengal: Suvendu Adhikari

Soon after changing sides, Adhikari vowed to oust the Mamata Banerjee regime in the 2021 assembly elections in West Bengal, exuding confidence that his new party will form the next government.

“I had first met Amit Shah during the 2014 Lok Sabha polls… When I was down with COVID, my former party did not enquire about my health, while Amit Shah twice enquired about how I am,” he said addressing the rally.

Noting that the BJP believes in nationalism and pluralism, Adhikari alleged that the TMC wants to divide the state on the lines of “insider” and “outsider”.

“Shame on the TMC for such narrow politics,” Adhikari said as the crowd roared.

“I am being called a traitor by those who themselves (TMC) are traitors. Had the BJP not been there, TMC would have never come into existence. In the next assembly polls, BJP will win Bengal and TMC will be defeated,” he said.

By the time elections arrive, Mamata will be left all alone: Amit Shah

Hitting out at the Mamata Banerjee government over continued political violence in West Bengal, Union Home Minister Amit Shah Saturday claimed there will be more desertions to the BJP from the TMC and that the West Bengal chief minister will be be left alone in her party by the time elections arrive.

Addressing a party rally here, Shah alleged the Mamata Banerjee government was steeped in corruption resulting in alienation of the masses.

He exuded confidence that the BJP will form the next government in the state with more than 200 seats. West Bengal has a 294-member assembly.

TMC will host grand gala to thank traitors for freeing party of virus: Madan Mitra

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and former minister Madan Mitra on Saturday said that the party will host a “grand gala” to express gratitude to “traitors” whose departure has ensured the party is “free of virus.”

Speaking to ANI, Madan Mitra slammed Adhikari for his remarks and asked if the party had nothing for him for the past 10 years why had Adhikari not raised his voice in the party and had chosen to remain silent?

“Tonight we are going to celebrate a grand gala saying thanks to them that now Trinamool is free of virus. Now the challenge is straight. There will be no brokers between BJP and Trinamool, now it will be a straight fight. It will be a gala evening for Trinamool workers to enjoy. Today there are no traitors, no paper tigers.” Mitra added.