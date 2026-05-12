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Suvendu Adhikari withdraws Abhishek Banerjees Z+ security cover, removes security arrangements from his residence

Suvendu Adhikari withdraws Abhishek Banerjee’s Z+ security cover, removes security arrangements from his residence

Abhishek’s security arrangement will now be in accordance with the guidelines of the Union Home Ministry. Apart from this, the security outside former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s residence was also reduced.

West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari and Abhishek Banerjee (AI Image)

Kolkata: In a major decision, the Suvendu Adhikari-led West Bengal government has decided to withdraw Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘Z Plus’ security cover. As per the officials, the Trinamool Congress MP will no longer receive the additional security and special pilot car facility that had been provided to him. It is important to note that until Mamata Banerjee was the chief minister of Bengal, Abhishek Banerjee enjoyed Z+ security cover. However, soon after the change in government in West Bengal, his security cover began to be reduced.

The new state government has now decided to withdraw his ‘Z Plus’ security entirely. It is being reported that an administrative order regarding the decision was issued on Monday afternoon. Not only Abhishek Banerjee’s additional security being withdrawn, but the pilot car facility provided to him has also been discontinued.

Also Read: How much salary will West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari get? What will Mamata Banerjee get as ex CM?

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari held several meetings at Nabanna on Monday. He first chaired an administrative review meeting and later met with district magistrates and senior police officials.

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Will receive security provided to an ordinary MP:

In the last 10 years, Abhishek Banerjee, who is just a member of Parliament, was often seen travelling with a pilot car and a cavalcade of almost over 20 cars. But following the government’s directive, he will no longer receive this facility. He will now be provided only the standard security cover generally given to a Member of Parliament.

Administrative sources claim that Abhishek’s security arrangement will now be in accordance with the guidelines of the Union Home Ministry. Additional security personnel and special facilities will be withdrawn in a phased manner.

Also Read: Mamata Banerjee pushes for opposition unity, calls for ‘joint platform’ after poll defeat in West Bengal

Abhishek Banerjee and His Lavish Lifestyle:

During the Trinamool government in Bengal, heavy police security was deployed around his office and residence, but after the change in government, the police protection there was removed first. Locals living near Banerjee’s “Shantiniketan” say that police used to place barricades on the road near his house, and no vehicles were allowed to pass through that stretch. But now, the security outside his residence on Harish Mukherjee Road was also scaled down. Police security arrangements and security equipment were also removed from his house, “Shantiniketan.”

Security outside Mamata Banerjee’s house also reduced

Apart from this, the security outside former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s residence was also reduced. She lives on Harish Chatterjee Street. Within 24 hours of the change in government, the barricades installed outside her house were removed, and later the Kolkata Police also withdrew the additional security personnel.

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