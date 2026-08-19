West Bengal Fire: At least nine killed, six injured in massive blaze at Kolkata hotel, fire tenders rushed to spot

Fire tenders have been rushed to the spot, while several people reportedly fell unconscious due to smoke inhalation and were rescued and taken to hospital.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/suvendu-adhikari-agnimitra-paul-west-bengal-fire-at-least-nine-killed-six-injured-in-massive-blaze-at-kolkata-hotel-fire-tenders-rush-to-spot-8504731/ Copy

Kolkata Fire

New Delhi: A major fire broke out at a hotel on Kolkata’s Free School Street on Tuesday night and spread to several nearby hotels. Fire tenders have been rushed to the spot, while several people reportedly fell unconscious due to smoke inhalation and were rescued and taken to nearby hospital.

VIDEO | West Bengal: At least nine killed, six injured in massive fire at a hotel in Kolkata; visuals from the spot, further details awaited. (Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p)#Kolkata #Fire pic.twitter.com/7IQLA1pdI4 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 19, 2026

Five fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the blaze that erupted around 1.45 am. Police and Disaster Management Department personnel reached the spot for the rescue operation. The injured have been taken to a nearby hospital.

“The dense smoke made it difficult for firefighters to climb the staircase and reach the upper floors. While nine people have died, more deaths are feared,” a police officer told PTI. “Our priority is to rescue those trapped and determine the reasons for the fire. The flames have been doused, and the cooling process is underway,” he added.

West Bengal Fire Department headquarters is located close to the hotel building.