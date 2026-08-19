EngilshHindi
  • India News
  • News
  • India
  • West Bengal Fire: At least nine killed, six injured in massive blaze at Kolkata hotel, fire tenders rushed to spot

West Bengal Fire: At least nine killed, six injured in massive blaze at Kolkata hotel, fire tenders rushed to spot

Fire tenders have been rushed to the spot, while several people reportedly fell unconscious due to smoke inhalation and were rescued and taken to hospital.

Written by: Victor Dasgupta Edited by: Victor Dasgupta
Updated: August 19, 2026, 8:41 AM IST
West Bengal Fire: At least nine killed, six injured in massive blaze at Kolkata hotel, fire tenders rushed to spot
Kolkata Fire

New Delhi: A major fire broke out at a hotel on Kolkata’s Free School Street on Tuesday night and spread to several nearby hotels. Fire tenders have been rushed to the spot, while several people reportedly fell unconscious due to smoke inhalation and were rescued and taken to nearby hospital.

Read more: India Reports Several Fire-Related Incidents On Diwali, Details Here

Five fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the blaze that erupted around 1.45 am. Police and Disaster Management Department personnel reached the spot for the rescue operation. The injured have been taken to a nearby hospital.

“The dense smoke made it difficult for firefighters to climb the staircase and reach the upper floors. While nine people have died, more deaths are feared,” a police officer told PTI. “Our priority is to rescue those trapped and determine the reasons for the fire. The flames have been doused, and the cooling process is underway,” he added.

West Bengal Fire Department headquarters is located close to the hotel building.

Related News

Add India.com as a Preferred Source Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Tags:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

About the Author

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta is an Assistant News Editor at India.com, where he tracks major developments across national politics, education, world affairs, business, and current events. He specializes in simplif ... Read More

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.