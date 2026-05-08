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Suvendu Adhikari announced as Bengals new CM, had defeated Mamata Banerjee twice in Assembly elections

Suvendu Adhikari announced as Bengal’s new CM, had defeated Mamata Banerjee twice in Assembly elections

Bengal BJP chief Suvendu Adhikari has been announced as the Chief Minister candidate for West Bengal. The decision was taken at a meeting on Friday.

Suvendu Adhikari. File image

West Bengal govt formation: Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Suvendu Adhikari has been announced as the Chief Minister of West Bengal. The swearing-in ceremony of the new BJP government will be held at the Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata on May 9.

BJP sources said Adhikari’s name was proposed at the legislature party meeting and formally announced by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the presence of newly elected BJP MLAs and senior party leaders.

On Suvendu becoming the CM, his brother Dibyundu Adhikari said that this is the party’s work. Meanwhile, on Mamata Banerjee he said, “Even while leaving, Mamata Banerjee did not accept the Constitution and did not resign.”

According to sources, there will be no deputy chief ministers in the West Bengal cabinet, of which one can be a woman.

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Adhikari defeated Mamata Banerjee

In the West Bengal Assembly election, Adhikari defeated Mamata Banerjee from the Bhabanipur seat by a margin of 15,000 votes. The TMC supremo had built a commanding early lead, but it steadily narrowed as counting progressed. By the end of the seventh round, Banerjee was ahead by over 17,000 votes, polling 32,822 against Adhikari’s 15,451 on May 4.

Also Read: What makes ‘giant slayer’ Suvendu Adhikari a top contender for Chief Minister’s post in Bengal? Key facts about Amit Shah’s close aide

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