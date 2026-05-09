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Suvendu Adhikari declares beginning of Sonar Bangla era ahead of swearing-in ceremony in Kolkatas Brigade Ground

Suvendu Adhikari declares beginning of ‘Sonar Bangla’ era ahead of swearing-in ceremony in Kolkata’s Brigade Ground

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is all set to form its first government in West Bengal since independence, as Suvendu Adhikari prepares to take the oath as the chief minister of the state at Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata.

West Bengal-CM elect Suvendu Adhikari- File image

Kolkata: Ahead of the swearing-in ceremony, the Chief Minister-elect of West Bengal, Suvendu Adhikari, declared the beginning of the ‘Sonar Bangla’ era in the state. In a post on X, the Nandigram MLA wrote, ” Today, as we witness the Swearing-in-Ceremony of the first-ever BJP Government in West Bengal since Independence, we fulfill the dreams of our founding fathers. Today marks the end of decades of misrule and the beginning of a ‘Double Engine’ era of development, peace, and prosperity. The era of ‘Sonar Bangla’ officially begins,” he wrote.

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Suvendu Adhikari also welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is scheduled to land in Kolkata at 10.30 am today to witness history in the making. “A historic dawn for West Bengal indeed. It is a moment of profound pride and jubilation to welcome Visionary Leader Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji to the City of Joy,” Suvendu Adhikari added.

A historic dawn for West Bengal indeed. It is a moment of profound pride and jubilation to welcome Visionary Leader Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji to the City of Joy.

Today, as we witness the Swearing-in-Ceremony of the first-ever BJP Government in West Bengal since… pic.twitter.com/XCuJxwPBw3 — Suvendu Adhikari (@SuvenduWB) May 9, 2026

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The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is all set to form its first government in West Bengal since independence, as Suvendu Adhikari prepares to take the oath as the chief minister of the state at Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Health Minister JP Nadda, Union Ministers Bhupender Yadav and Dharmendra Pradhan, along with other top BJP leaders, will attend the historic event today.

ALSO READ: From Suvendu Adhikari as West Bengal CM to Mamata Banerjee denying resignation, these creative memes created buzz

Suvendu Adhikari to take oath:

Suvendu Adhikari is set to take oath as the state’s first BJP chief minister at the Brigade Parade Ground, a vast green expanse in the heart of Kolkata that has been prepped up for the saffron coronation. The BJP marched to power in the state for the first time with 207 seats in the 294-member Assembly, ending the 15-year rule of the TMC, which was reduced to just 80.

Bengal elections and Mamata’s ouster

The BJP won the West Bengal assembly elections with a historic win of 207 of 264 seats. To recall, the high-octane elections were held in two phases on April 23 and 29, while the votes were counted on May 4. As the results unveiled an upset for the TMC, Mamata alleged vote rigging and initially refused to resign. Her claim was backed by the INDIA bloc.

The Bengal governor finally dissolved the assembly on Thursday, which ultimately led to Mamata’s ouster from power. Notably, Suvendu’s close aide Chandranath Rath was shot dead late on Wednesday night amid the high post-poll political drama in Bengal.

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