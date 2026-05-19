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Suvendu Adhikari issues final warning to stone-pelters after Park Circus unrest, vows zero tolerance on attacks against police

Suvendu Adhikari issues final warning to stone-pelters after Park Circus unrest, vows zero tolerance on attacks against police

The violence left six police personnel and two CRPF jawans injured, Adhikari said, adding that 40 people had so far been arrested and that the probe was being directly monitored by the Commissioner of Police.

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari (AI Image)

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Monday issued a stern warning to all those who pelt stones at police personnel and damage public property. Declaring “zero tolerance” towards vandalism and attacks on forces, the chief minister warned of the strictest legal action and asserted that if such incidents recur, “no one will be worse than me as the home minister”.

Drawing a parallel with Jammu and Kashmir, where stone-pelting had ended, Adhikari said such a “culture” would no longer continue in West Bengal either, as he issued a “final warning”, a day after protests against a bulldozer drive linked to action against “illegal structures” turned violent in Kolkata’s Park Circus-Tiljala area.

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While addressing reporters after visiting the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) and meeting police officers and injured personnel following Sunday’s violence in the Muslim-majority Park Circus area, Adhikari projected a tough law-and-order stance while drawing a sharp contrast with the functioning of earlier administrations.

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The violence left six police personnel and two CRPF jawans injured, Adhikari said, adding that 40 people had so far been arrested and that the probe was being directly monitored by the Commissioner of Police.

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“I am giving a clear message that there will be zero tolerance towards this kind of unrest, hooliganism and anti-national, anti-social activities. We will not allow such things to continue,” he asserted. Adhikari, who read out names of the injured personnel before the media, praised the conduct of police and central forces and said they had acted with restraint despite provocation from the mob.

“I came to see the injured police personnel and CRPF jawans and understand the extent of their injuries. Yesterday, our entire force maintained law and order, prevented a major tragedy and protected people. I came here to tell them that the government stands firmly with them,” he said.

Taking a swipe at the previous TMC administration, Adhikari asserted that the days when “policemen were left injured while the police minister sat in an air-conditioned room” were over. “I came here to support our injured personnel as both the police minister and the chief minister,” he said.

Adhikari repeatedly stressed that police personnel should function fearlessly under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). “I have told them that their home minister and chief minister are with them. The entire department, under the leadership of the police commissioner, stands with them. You all have done a good job,” he said.

In remarks carrying political overtones, Adhikari suggested the police force had earlier functioned under constraints. “Do not think old rules still apply. If anyone believes the police force will continue to function with tied hands and feet, they are mistaken,” he said.

Referring to allegations of stone-pelting during the protests, Adhikari said democratic protests would be allowed, but violence under the guise of religious sloganeering would not. “Anyone can protest. This is a democratic country. Political organisations and religious groups can place demands after informing the police. They will be heard and their concerns addressed,” he said.

“But a situation where people suddenly resort to stone-pelting while raising religious slogans will simply not be tolerated. Stone-pelting stopped in Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370. I believe it is now time that stone-pelting is brought to an absolute halt in Kolkata and across West Bengal,” Adhikari said.

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