UCC in Bengal: Suvendu Adhikari government likely to table UCC Bill today at West Bengal assembly

Other ministers in the state cabinet have welcomed the move. Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Sankar Ghosh said that the implementation of UCC will be a historic step.

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West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari

New Delhi: The Suvendu Adhikari-led West Bengal government is expected to table Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill in the State Assembly, according to the reports. If tabled, the proposed legislation would seek to establish a common civil law governing matters such as marriage, divorce, inheritance, and adoption, replacing religion-based personal laws, as the national debate over the UCC continues.

To recall, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari earlier had said that the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) will be implemented in the State through a proper procedure instituted by a committee headed by a judge.

“The way it (UCC) was implemented in Gujarat, Uttarakhand and Assam by following a procedure. Similarly, it will be implemented in West Bengal. I will inform the Assembly on Monday (on the development),” CM Adhikari said.

It is important to note that the chief minister’s remark comes at a time when speculations are rife about UCC being introduced in the ongoing session of West Bengal Legislative Assembly. The implementation of UCC was promised by Union Home Minister Amit Shah during the campaign for the West Bengal Assembly election.

West Bengal Ministers Welcome The Decision:

Other ministers in the state cabinet have welcomed the move. Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Sankar Ghosh said that the implementation of UCC will be a historic step. “The UCC (Uniform Civil Code) is one of the utmost important bills to be introduced in West Bengal. The state government has decided to introduce UCC on Monday. There are other states, such as Uttarakhand, which has already passed the bill. The UCC Bill has already been placed in the assembly in Bihar and a few other states. So, this is one of the historical steps taken by West Bengal,” the minister said.

BJP’s UCC bill set for twin TMC challenge in Bengal Assembly

The BJP government’s proposed Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill is set to trigger an unusual political contest in the West Bengal assembly on Monday. The fight will not be just between the treasury benches and the opposition but also between the two rival TMC factions seeking to outdo each other as the principal voice against the legislation.

Less than two months after ending the TMC’s 15-year rule in the state, the BJP government is expected to table one of its most ambitious and politically sensitive promises, setting the stage for what could become the first major ideological confrontation of the post-election period.

The debate is also likely to serve as the first significant parliamentary test for the TMC rival camps led by former chief minister and party supremo Mamata Banerjee and Leader of Opposition Ritabrata Banerjee, whose month-long tussle for control of the party is now expected to spill onto the Assembly floor.