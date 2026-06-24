Suvendu Adhikari delivers powerful speech in West Bengal assembly, assures justice for victims in RG Kar, Rampurhat, Hanskhali and Kasba Law College cases

Adhikari referred to several old and recent rape cases, including incidents in Rampurhat, Hanskhali, Kasba Law College, Kamduni and Dhupguri

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West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari speech in state assembly

New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday delivered a powerful speech in the state Assembly, where he launched a scathing attack against the former CM Mamata Banerjee, accusing her government of protecting the corrupt. The chief minister also said that justice would be delivered in the RG Kar hospital rape and murder case, leaving the victim’s mother, a BJP MLA who was present in the House, in tears.

The chief minister said that the government has a “zero tolerance” stance on crimes against women in the state. “RG Kar case will see justice… People of Bengal have voted so that Abhaya gets justice,” Adhikari said while speaking on the discussion on the governor’s speech.

He was referring to the case in which a 31-year-old on-duty postgraduate trainee doctor was found raped and murdered inside the hospital on August 9, 2024, when the Trinamool Congress was in power. ‘Abhaya’ (fearless) is the symbolic moniker widely used by protesters to refer to the deceased physician.

After hearing the chief minister’s assurance on the case, the victim’s mother Ratna Debnath broke down. The Panihati MLA was seen being consoled by a fellow legislator. “I am hopeful that my daughter will get justice. I’m here (Assembly) not for power, but for justice for my daughter,” Debnath told PTI later.

In the House, Adhikari said, “To ensure justice, three IPS officers have been suspended. Sandip Ghosh has been removed. We will clear everything.” Dr Sandip Ghosh was the principal of the hospital when the incident took place. Former Kolkata police commissioner Vineet Goyal, and ex-deputy commissioners Indira Mukherjee and Abhishek Gupta were suspended for various reasons related to the incident.

A civic volunteer of the city police, Sanjoy Roy, was convicted as the main perpetrator of the crime and sentenced to life, although widespread perceptions of a “larger conspiracy” involving influential people and a “state-sponsored cover-up” of the ghastly act continue to dominate the public sphere.

The CBI has started a reinvestigation of the case.

Here are some of the key takeaways from Suvendu Adhikari’s speech:

Adhikari referred to several old and recent rape cases, including incidents in Rampurhat, Hanskhali, Kasba Law College, Kamduni and Dhupguri

He has said that his government had adopted a “zero tolerance” approach.

“Tamanna’s mother will also get justice… From the Namasudra family in Hanskhali to Kamduni and Kasba Law College… there will be zero tolerance,” the chief minister said.

Suvendu Adhikari emphasized that no criminal, corrupt, or mafia would be spared.

During his hour-long speech, the chief minister also said that his government will adopt policies that would accelerate the growth engine of the state

Tamanna Khatun Case:

On June 23 last year, 13-year-old Tamanna Khatun, the daughter of a CPI(M) supporter, was killed in Molandi village of Kaliganj in Nadia district after bombs were hurled allegedly from a Trinamool Congress victory celebration rally taken out even before the results of the assembly bypoll were officially declared.

Kaliganj Trinamool Congress MLA Alifa Ahmed spoke during a discussion on hawker eviction. During her speech, BJP MLAs raised slogans and shouted, “Talk about Tamanna. You are Tamanna’s killer, thief.”

Later, in his reply, Adhikari referred to the incident and said, “After you won the election, Tamanna was killed. I do not want to hear about democracy from you.” Meanwhile, a delegation comprising Tamanna’s mother, CPI(M) leader Minakshi Mukherjee and party MLA Mustafizur Rahman met the chief minister at the state Assembly and sought justice for her.

During the meeting, Tamanna’s mother demanded a fair and impartial probe into her daughter’s death and urged the government to ensure speedy justice, a well-placed source in the CMO said.