Home

News

West Bengal Politics Live: Suvendu Adhikaris PA shot dead, BJP leader calls it TMC hooliganism, urges party workers to maintain peace

live

West Bengal Politics Live: Suvendu Adhikari’s PA shot dead, BJP leader calls it ‘TMC hooliganism,’ urges party workers to maintain peace

The BJP appointed Union Home Minister Amit Shah as the central observer for the election of the leader of the Legislature Party. Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has been named co-observer. Shah and Majhi are likely to arrive in the Bengal in the coming days.

West Bengal Politics Live (AI Image)

New Delhi: Suvendu Adhikari’s close aide Chandranath Rath was shot dead in North 24 Parganas in what the saffron camp described as a ‘targeted assassination.’ This incident has triggered massive outrage, protests, and fresh allegations of political violence. Less than 48 hours after the declaration of the fiercely fought assembly poll results, the killing sent shockwaves through Bengal’s political circles, with the BJP accusing the TMC of unleashing retaliatory violence and the latter countering with allegations of attacks on its own workers across several districts.

Also read: Nandigram Assembly Election Results: BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari wins against TMC’s Pabitra Kar

As per the preliminary information, Rath was intercepted near Doltala in Madhyamgram around 10.30 pm by motorcycle-borne assailants who tailed his vehicle, forced it to stop, and opened fire before fleeing. Eyewitnesses claimed the vehicle carrying Rath was first blocked near the Doharia junction by a small four-wheeler, after which a motorcycle rider approached the SUV and started firing from close range.

Also read: West Bengal hit by post-poll violence: Two BJP workers and one TMC worker killed; vandalism reported in several areas, parties appeal for peace

The BJP, on the other hand, appointed Union Home Minister Amit Shah as the central observer for the election of the leader of the Legislature Party. Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has been named co-observer. Shah and Majhi are likely to arrive in the Bengal in the coming days. The BJP is set to form a government in the State for the first time after ending the 15-year rule of the Trinamool Congress. The party won 207 seats in the Assembly election, reducing the Trinamool to just 80.

West Bengal Politics Live:

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.