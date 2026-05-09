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Dilip Ghosh, Agnimitra Paul: List of MLAs who took oath as ministers in Suvendu Adhikari Cabinet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Ministers of several states, and Union Ministers were present on this historic occasion.

Published date india.com Published: May 9, 2026 12:01 PM IST
email india.com By Nivedita Dash email india.com | Edited by Nivedita Dash email india.com
West Bengal Cabinet
Dilip Ghosh, Agnimitra Paul: List of MLAs who took oath as ministers in Suvendu Adhikari Cabinet (Screen grab)

Veteran BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari took oath as the Chief Minister of West Bengal on Saturday, May 9, 2026. This is the first time since independence that a BJP government has been formed in Bengal. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Ministers of several states, and Union Ministers were present on this historic occasion.

Earlier, amid a historic shift in West Bengal politics, the Bharatiya Janata Party took a major step towards forming a government in the state for the first time, electing senior leader Suvendu Adhikari as the leader of the legislative party. Amit Shah formally announced this after a meeting of the BJP legislative party and stated that Suvendu Adhikari had been unanimously elected as the leader of the West Bengal BJP legislative party.

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Along with Suvendu Adhikari, Dilip Ghosh, Agnimitra Paul, Nisith Pramanik, Kshudiram Tudu and Ashok Kirtania also took oath.

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Nivedita Dash

Nivedita Dash

Nivedita Dash is an Assistant News Editor at India.com, where she leads a dynamic editorial team and oversees the platform’s daily news operations. With over 15 years of experience in Digital and Pr ... Read More

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