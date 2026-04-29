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Suvendu Adhikari gheraoed by TMC workers in Kolkata’s Kalighat, Police resorts to lathi charge to disperse crowd

Suvendu Adhikari was allegedly gheraoed by Trinamool Congress workers in Kalighat. The Trinamool Congress workers raised 'Joy Bangla' slogans after the BJP leader visited a polling station in the area.

Published date india.com Updated: April 29, 2026 1:04 PM IST
email india.com By Victor Dasgupta email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Victor Dasgupta email india.com twitter india.com
Suvendu Adhikari gheraoed by TMC workers in Kolkata's Kalighat, Police resorts to lathi charge to disperse crowd
Suvendu Adhikari

New Delhi: Suvendu Adhikari was allegedly gheraoed by Trinamool Congress workers in Kalighat. The Trinamool Congress workers raised ‘Joy Bangla’ slogans after the BJP leader visited a polling station in the area. The central forces have cleared the area. According to the local reports, as soon as Suvendu Adhikari entered Kalighat to see the voting process, a group of people began sloganing ‘Jai Bangla’ at him, and created a huge ruckus.

Adhikari reportedly called central forces immediately to come and clear that clog.

Meanwhile, TMC leadership alleged Adhikari tried to influence voters waiting in line to cast their vote. Central forces come in to control situation.

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Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta is an Assistant News Editor at India.com, where he tracks major developments across national politics, education, world affairs, business, and current events. He specializes in simplif ... Read More

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