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Suvendu Adhikari gheraoed by TMC workers in Kolkatas Kalighat, Police resorts to lathi charge to disperse crowd

Suvendu Adhikari gheraoed by TMC workers in Kolkata’s Kalighat, Police resorts to lathi charge to disperse crowd

Suvendu Adhikari was allegedly gheraoed by Trinamool Congress workers in Kalighat. The Trinamool Congress workers raised 'Joy Bangla' slogans after the BJP leader visited a polling station in the area.

Suvendu Adhikari

New Delhi: Suvendu Adhikari was allegedly gheraoed by Trinamool Congress workers in Kalighat. The Trinamool Congress workers raised ‘Joy Bangla’ slogans after the BJP leader visited a polling station in the area. The central forces have cleared the area. According to the local reports, as soon as Suvendu Adhikari entered Kalighat to see the voting process, a group of people began sloganing ‘Jai Bangla’ at him, and created a huge ruckus.

Adhikari reportedly called central forces immediately to come and clear that clog.

#WATCH | West Bengal Elections 2026 | State LoP and BJP candidate from Bhabanipur and Nandigram, Suvendu Adhikari, had arrived to inspect a polling booth. Once there, TMC supporters surrounded him, raising slogans of “Jai Bengal”. pic.twitter.com/A1t86mN7FG — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2026

Meanwhile, TMC leadership alleged Adhikari tried to influence voters waiting in line to cast their vote. Central forces come in to control situation.

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