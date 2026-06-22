Suvendu Adhikari government announces new airports in Kolkata, Puruliya, Balurghat, Maldah, and Cooch Behar, new metro lines in Siliguri

West Bengal Finance Minister Swapan Dasgupta on Monday announced the construction of new airports in Kolkata, Puruliya, Balurghat, Maldah, and Cooch Behar.

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West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari

New Delhi: In what can be termed a major boost to the state’s tourism sector, West Bengal Finance Minister Swapan Dasgupta on Monday announced the construction of new airports in Kolkata, Puruliya, Balurghat, Maldah, and Cooch Behar. While presenting the budget, the finance minister said that these airports would provide a significant boost to tourism in the state.

The Suvendu Adhikari government has also announced a 20 percent hike in Dearness Allowance (DA). The announcement was made by State Finance Minister Swapan Dasgupta during the Suvendu government’s first budget presentation. With this increase, the total DA has reached 38 percent. The revised DA will come into effect from October 1.

Here are some of the key annoucements made by Swapan Dasgupta:

Government to allocate land to build Navodaya Vidyalayas in the State

West Bengal to set integrated deep sea port at Dadanpatrabarh in Purba Medinipur

Government has announced to allocate land to build a new greefield airport near Kolkata.

Finance Minister allocates rs 36,000 crore for women’s financial assistance scheme Annapurna Yojna

Finance Minister Swapan Dasgupta announced that ₹550 crore will be allocated for free bus scheme for

women. Govt will also grant women a “Pink Card” soon.

women. Govt will also grant women a “Pink Card” soon. Finance Minister announces raising MLA local area development funds from annual ₹70 lakh to ₹1 crore

Finance Minister Swapan Dasgupta announced that girl students of State govt and govt aided schools will be granted a scholarship of ₹50,000.

DA for govt employees will be raised by 20% from October, said Finance Minister.

Finance Minister Swapan Dasgupta announced in the Assembly on Monday (June 22) that govt is going to

recruit one lakh people for various vacant post.

recruit one lakh people for various vacant post. Finance minister said that the that govt is going to reserve 33 percent of the vacant post for women candidates.

Govt is going to fill 20,000 seats in State police force, said the Minister.

The goverment has also annouced that the government will allocate land to build Navodaya Vidyalayas in the State. The Finance Minister added that the govt will also establish new women colleges. He announced that sanitary vending machines will be set up at colleges.