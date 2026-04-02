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Suvendu Adhikari Vs Mamata Banerjee: BJP leader to file nomination today from Bhawanipore in Amit Shahs presence

Suvendu Adhikari Vs Mamata Banerjee: BJP leader to file nomination today from Bhawanipore in Amit Shah’s presence

Suvendu Adhikari, the Leader of Opposition in the outgoing legislative assembly of West Bengal, has already filed his nomination as a candidate in Nandigram in the Purba Medinipur district of the state on Monday.

Suvendu Adhikari Vs Mamata Banerjee

New Delhi: Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari will file his nomination papers on April 2 from the south Kolkata constituency, Bhawanipore, accompanied by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and an array of senior BJP leaders in what the party hopes will be a show of strength. Six days later, on April 8, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to set out from her Kalighat residence and walk in a procession to the Gopalnagar Survey Building to submit her documents, surrounded by the TMC leadership that has stood by her through three decades of political battles.

For Banerjee, Bhabanipur is more than a constituency; it is political home turf. It was from here that she returned to the assembly in 2011 after becoming the chief minister, and it was here again that she staged her comeback through a by-election in 2021 after losing the high-voltage Nandigram contest to Adhikari.

Amit Shah in Bengal:

Home Minister Amit Shah himself will accompany Suvendu Adhikari when he will file his nomination as a candidate for Bhabanipur in Kolkata on Thursday. Experts are of the opinion that the Bharatiya Janata Party is set to send out a clear signal that its West Bengal heavyweight, Suvendu Adhikari, is going to be its chief ministerial face in the state.

It is important to note that Suvendu Adhikari, the Leader of Opposition in the outgoing legislative assembly of West Bengal, has already filed his nomination as a candidate in Nandigram in the Purba Medinipur district of the state on Monday.

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With Mamata Banerjee, herself, his principal rival in Bhabanipur, the BJP has planned a high-octane road show to mark the occasion. Shah, himself, will fly in to take part in the rally. “I have just received a phone call that Amit Shah Ji will come to give his blessing when I will submit my nomination papers for Bhabanipur on April 2,” Adhikari told journalists on Tuesday.

Notably, Shah rarely takes part in the nomination-filing process for an Assembly election since becoming home minister. To recall, he accompanied BJP national president Nitin Nabin and chief minister Nitish Kumar recently when they filed their papers for the Rajya Sabha polls on March 6.

“The party is giving Adhikari the utmost prominence in Bengal. Although the BJP will never officially announce a chief ministerial face, anyone can understand what may happen if the party comes to power, given the importance being attached to him,” a BJP leader said to The Telegraph.

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