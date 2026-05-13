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Suvendu Adhikari does a Modi, bows on steps of Legislative Assembly, takes oath as Bhabanipore MLA | Watch

Suvendu Adhikari does a Modi, bows on steps of Legislative Assembly, takes oath as Bhabanipore MLA | Watch

Newly appointed state ministers, Agnimitra Paul, Dilip Ghosh, Ashok Kirtania, Kshudiram Tudu, and Nisith Pramanik, were among those who took oath as MLAs in the 294-member House.

Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari

New Delhi: West Bengal’s newly elected Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari performed a ‘Dandavat Pranam’ before entering the Bengal Legislative Assembly on Wednesday. The chief minister’s gesture reminded many of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who, upon entering Parliament for the first time as PM-elect after the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, had also bowed and touched his forehead to the entrance steps as a mark of respect for the institution.

On Wednesday, Adhikari reached the Legislative Assembly for the oath-taking ceremony of the newly elected BJP MLAs. Before entering the House, Adhikari bowed down on the steps of the Legislative Assembly as a sign of respect.

When Chief Minister Shri Suvendu Adhikari bowed before the Assembly, West Bengal witnessed humility, respect, and commitment to democracy. When Mamata Banerjee ruled the same Assembly, opposition MLAs were dragged out, dissent was silenced, and democratic institutions were… pic.twitter.com/Cr5Nx3dLpq — BJP West Bengal (@BJP4Bengal) May 13, 2026

Also Read: How much salary will West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari get? What will Mamata Banerjee get as ex CM?

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PM Modi bows to the people of Bengal:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 9 bowed down to the public on stage during the swearing-in ceremony of the new West Bengal government at Kolkata’s Brigade Parade ground. This symbolic gesture was made to express gratitude for the electorate’s historic mandate in the recently concluded West Bengal elections.

I bow to West Bengal’s Jana Shakti! The people’s blessings are the truest strength of democracy and the noblest source of public resolve. pic.twitter.com/y5oAp7mbez — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 9, 2026

CM Suvendu Adhikari among newly elected legislators to take oath in Bengal Assembly

The newly elected West Bengal legislators, including Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, took oath in the Assembly. Pro tem speaker Tapas Roy administered the oath. Newly appointed state ministers, Agnimitra Paul, Dilip Ghosh, Ashok Kirtania, Kshudiram Tudu, and Nisith Pramanik, were among those who took oath as MLAs in the 294-member House.

Also Read: Mamata Banerjee pushes for opposition unity, calls for ‘joint platform’ after poll defeat in West Bengal

On his first day in the Assembly as the chief minister, Adhikari offered floral tributes to the statue of B R Ambedkar and was accorded a guard of honour on the premises. He knelt at the entrance of the House and touched his forehead to the ground before entering the Assembly.

Adhikari, who led the BJP to its maiden victory in the state, won from both Bhabanipur and Nandigram in the recently concluded Assembly polls. Officials said the chief minister is scheduled to hold a review meeting with all departmental secretaries at the state secretariat Nabanna at 2 pm.

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