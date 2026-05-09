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Suvendu Adhikari, new West Bengal CM, has 14 bank accounts; Heres more about his assets, cars, jewellery, and net worth

Suvendu Adhikari, new West Bengal CM, has 14 bank accounts; Here’s more about his assets, cars, jewellery, and net worth

Suvendu Adhikari has invested Rs 9,05,000 in agricultural land and he owns 5 acres of non-agricultural land worth Rs 27,50,000.

(Photo: IANS)

New Delhi: Suvendu Adhikari of the BJP has become the chief minister of West Bengal. He defeated Mamata Banerjee from the Bhabanipur (Kolkata South) constituency in the recently concluded West Bengal Assembly Elections. Here we take a look at the net worth and assets of the new chief minister. According to Suvendu Adhikari’s election affidavit, his total movable and immovable assets are valued at Rs 85,87,600. He has invested a large part of this amount in property. He does not own any car or jewellery.

14 Bank Accounts

According to the election affidavit, Suvendu Adhikari has only 12000 rupees in cash. At the same time, he has 14 bank accounts with deposits of Rs. 7,34,700 (about Rs. 8 lakhs). The highest deposit amount is in a branch of Punjab National Bank (PNB Tamluk Branch), in which he has deposited Rs 1,59,723.

Suvendu’s Investments

Suvendu has invested his money in many places. He has invested 14,240 rupees in bonds, shares, etc. of various companies. At the same time, 8,65,000 rupees have been invested in Kisan Vikas Patra (KVP), NSC, etc. The highest amount has been invested in the form of an NSC certificate. Also, 7,71,134 rupees have been invested in 6 policies of LIC.

Property Investment

Suvendu Adhikari also specializes in property investment. He has invested Rs 9,05,000 in agricultural land. He owns 5 acres of non-agricultural land worth Rs 27,50,000. According to the affidavit, he has 3 residential buildings, including flats and plots worth Rs 24,75,000.

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No Car Or Jewellery

Suvendu Adhikari has no personal loan. Not only that, he doesn’t have a car or jewellery. He has stated in his affidavit that he does not have any such assets, has no liability, and no income tax is due.

Suvendu Adhikari’s Net Worth

Suvendu Adhikari was the Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly and Leader of the West Bengal unit of Bharatiya Janata Party. He made history by winning from Bhabanipur, defeating Mamata Banerjee. Now, he is the chief minister of West Bengal. According to the 2026 election affidavit of Suvendu Adhikari, his net worth is Rs 85.87 lakhs. His movable assets include cash, bank accounts, and government savings such as National Savings Certificates (NSC) and Kisan Vikas Patra (KVP), totalling Rs 20.72 lakhs.

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