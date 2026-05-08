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Suvendu Adhikari swearing-in ceremony: Kolkata police issues traffic advisory with citywide curbs; heavy traffic expected in these areas | Check routes

Suvendu Adhikari swearing-in ceremony: Kolkata police issues traffic advisory with citywide curbs; heavy traffic expected in these areas | Check routes

Suvendu Adhikari swearing-in ceremony: Police have issued a traffic advisory in Kolkata ahead of the oath-taking ceremony of Suvendu Adhikari as the new chief minister of West Bengal. Check out which routes will be affected.

Suvendu Adhikari swearing in ceremony: Kolkata Police issues advisory for road closures. File image

Suvendu Adhikari swearing-in ceremony: Kolkata is expected to see extensive traffic restrictions on May 9 ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to attend the oath-taking ceremony of the newly formed West Bengal government. So, ahead of his visit, Kolkata Police have announced a series of traffic restrictions in the city on May 9. The event will be held at Brigade Parade Ground.

According to the police notification, traffic regulations will be in place from 4:00 am to 8:00 pm. Authorities have said goods vehicles will face movement restrictions within the city during this time, with exceptions granted to vehicles carrying essential supplies including LPG, CNG, and medical necessities.

Affected roads and routes

A notification issued by Commissioner of Police Ajay Nand on Friday stated that traffic will be regulated on several major routes, including Esplanade Ramp, Kidderpore Road, Hospital Road, Lovers Lane, Casuarina Avenue and Queensway, depending on the situation during the day.

Movement of goods vehicles within the Kolkata Police jurisdiction will remain restricted from 4 am to 8pm on Saturday. However, vehicles carrying LPG cylinders, CNG, petroleum products, oxygen, vegetables, medicines, fruits, fish and milk have been exempted from the restrictions.

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These restrictions are designed to alleviate congestion and maintain order as the Prime Minister’s convoy navigates through the city.

Parking restrictions

Parking of vehicles will also be prohibited in and around Victoria Memorial Hall, including portions of AJC Bose Road between Hastings Crossing and Cathedral Road, besides Khidderpore Road, Hospital Road, Queensway, Cathedral Road, Casuarina Avenue and Lovers Lane.

Police said movement of vehicles, carts and tramcars may be temporarily suspended, diverted, or restricted along procession routes and the route of the visiting dignitary, depending on the situation.

Traffic police may also divert traffic from arterial and feeder roads whenever necessary, the notification added.

Advisory for commuters

According to the Kolkata traffic advisory, commuters should remain aware of traffic developments during the day and extend full cooperation to authorities for the smooth execution of the programme. Vehicles found parked in these no-parking zones may be removed to ensure unobstructed access for emergency and official convoys.

Traffic Notification in connection with the visit of the Hon’ble Prime Minister of India to the city of Kolkata for attending OATH-TAKING Ceremony of newly formed West Bengal Government at Brigade Parade Ground, Kolkata on 09.05.2026. pic.twitter.com/Q6OiXb2Ei4 — Kolkata Traffic Police (@KPTrafficDept) May 8, 2026

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