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Suvendu Adhikari swearing in: Who are Debashish, Soumitra and Anand Paul, whose families met with PM Modi as soon as he got off the stage?

Suvendu Adhikari swearing in: Who are Debashish, Soumitra and Anand Paul, whose families met with PM Modi as soon as he got off the stage?

Following the formation of the new government in Bengal, PM Modi met with the families of three BJP workers who were victims of political violence. Sitting alongside the families of Debashish Mandal, Soumitra Ghoshal, and Anand Paul, the PM consoled the families.

Suvendu Adhikari swearing in: Who are Debashish, Soumitra and Anand Paul, whose families met with PM Modi as soon as he got off the stage? (Pic:X)

Following the conclusion of the swearing-in ceremony at Kolkata’s Brigade Parade Ground, a scene brought tears to the eyes of thousands present. Immediately after Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari was sworn in, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met three ordinary families in a special room near the stage. These were people whose family members had sacrificed their lives for the expansion of the BJP in Bengal.

On Saturday, as the “Sonar Bangla” government was inaugurated in Kolkata, Prime Minister Narendra Modi once again proved that his party’s workers are paramount to him. Immediately after taking the oath, PM Modi sat among three families who had lost their families in the fire of political vendetta over the past few years: those of Debashish Mandal, Soumitra Ghoshal, and Anand Paul. The PM listened to their concerns, placed his hands on the children’s heads, and reassured them that “justice has now reigned” in the state.

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Debashish Mandal, killed in South 24 Parganas

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Debashish Mandal was an active BJP worker in the South 24 Parganas district. He was attacked during the election campaign. Debashish’s family comes from a very humble background. His wife and young children were seen sitting next to the PM today. Debashish had raised the BJP’s flag in an area where working for the party was considered life-threatening. The PM assured his wife that the children’s education and future would now be entirely the responsibility of the new government and organization.

Soumitra Ghoshal: A soldier of the organization in rural Bengal

The murder of Soumitra Ghoshal of Hooghly district shook Bengal. Soumitra was a party worker who worked day and night to strengthen the party at the booth level. Soumitra came from a farming family. After his death, his family faced immense mental and financial pressure, but they remained committed to the BJP.

Anand Paul: Victim of North Bengal violence

Anand Paul was one of the young faces from North Bengal who strengthened the BJP’s hold in Sitalkuchi and surrounding areas. Anand lost his life during political violence. When Anand’s father met PM, and said, “We want justice.” Anand Paul came from a working-class family.

Also Read: PM Modi turns emotional during Suvendu Adhikari’s oath ceremony, touches feet of Makhan Lal Sarkar – All you need to know about Bengal’s oldest worker

Political message and promise of justice

The Prime Minister’s sitting next to these families was not just a courtesy call, but also a clear directive for the new government of Bengal. By meeting these families in the presence of Suvendu Adhikari, PM Modi conveyed the message that the new government’s first priority is to root out political violence and provide justice to the victims. The background of these three faces indicates that the BJP’s victory is not the result of big leaders, but of the hard work and sweat of those unsung workers who persevered even in adverse circumstances. This was the first time in Bengal’s political history that such respect was given to the families of martyrs at an oath-taking ceremony.

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