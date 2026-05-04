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Suvendu Adhikari takes lead in Bhabanipur and Nandigram, TMC candidates Mamata Baneejee, Pabitra Kar trail

Suvendu Adhikari takes lead in Bhabanipur and Nandigram, TMC candidates Mamata Baneejee, Pabitra Kar trail

Mamata Banerjee is up against her former aide, Suvendu Adhikari, from this seat. It is important to note that the constituency has long been a Trinamool stronghold, but this time it has turned into a prestige battle.

Suvendu Adhikari Vs Mamata Banerjee

New Delhi: In a significant development, senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Suvendu Adhikari has taken a massive lead in both Bhabanipur and Nandigram. According to the trends, Trinamool Congress candidates Mamata Banerjee and Pabitra Kar are trailing from their respective seats. The Election Commission of India (ECI) started the counting of votes for assembly elections to four states – West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu and Kerala, and the Union territory of Puducherry today, May 4. Talking to the media, the Nandigram MLA said that BJP will form the government.

The high-octane contest in Bhabanipur is the most talked-about Assembly constituency in this year’s West Bengal Assembly elections. Mamata Banerjee is up against her former aide, Suvendu Adhikari, from this seat. It is important to note that the constituency has long been a Trinamool stronghold, but this time it has turned into a prestige battle. In the 2021 Assembly elections, Shovandeb Chattopadhyay won the seat, defeating BJP’s Rudranil Ghosh. He later vacated it, allowing Banerjee to win a bypoll against Priyanka Tibrewal.

The outcome will likely be clear by evening.

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