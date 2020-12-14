New Delhi: Speculations are rife yet again and it is being reported that Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Suvendu Adhikari will resign from the West Bengal legislative council today. The MLA, who had recently stirred controversy after rumours of joining the BJP, left Midnapore on Monday morning and was expected to reach Kolkata by 2 PM. Also Read - Radhika Ranjan Pramanik, Five-time MP From West Bengal, Dies of Age-related Ailments at 88

According to an India Today report, The development comes a day after the TMC expelled one of its leaders from the East Midnapore district unit – Kanishka Panda – who was considered close to the disgruntled party heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari. Similar decisions against more Adhikari loyalists in East Midnapore had been taken over the last two weeks over 'anti-party activities'.

Earlier this month, Adhikari had changed his mind on quitting the Mamata Banerjee cabinet and said that he was not going anywhere. Adhikari's decision had come after a two-hour-long closed-door meeting with TMC top brass.

The 49-year-old TMC MLA had previously tendered his resignation as minister from the state cabinet as he was unhappy with organisational decisions taken by Trinamool’s second-in-command and Mamata’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee and key strategist Prashant Kishor.

Adhikari held a key position in the TMC-led West Bengal cabinet and was in charge of the state’s transport, irrigation and waterways in the Mamata Banerjee government.