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Suvendu Adhikari to fight from Mamata Banerjee’s den as BJP fields Bengal’s opposition leader from Bhabanipur in upcoming West Bengal election

Suvendu Adhikari to fight from Mamata Banerjee’s den as BJP fields Bengal’s opposition leader from Bhabanipur in upcoming West Bengal election

Published date india.com Updated: March 16, 2026 6:05 PM IST
email india.com By Saanchi Gupta email india.com | Edited by Saanchi Gupta email india.com
Suvendu Adhikari to fight from Mamata Banerjee’s den as BJP fields Bengal’s opposition leader from Bhabanipur in upcoming West Bengal election
Images: Wikipedia

West Bengal Assembly Election 2026: As the West Bengal Election 2026 is expected in April, the Bharatiya Janata Party has released the list of first candidates. According to the released list, Suvendu Adhikari will be contesting the Bhabanipur constituency seat. What makes this seat a special one is that the Chief Minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee, is expected to fight from the same seat.

(This is a developing story. Further details are awaited.)

About the Author

Saanchi Gupta

Saanchi Gupta

Saanchi Gupta is a trainee journalist at India.com English Desk. She has been overseeing all matters related to National, Entertainment & Viral for the website. With a diverse academic background, ... Read More

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