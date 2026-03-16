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Suvendu Adhikari to fight from Mamata Banerjees den as BJP fields Bengals opposition leader from Bhabanipur in upcoming West Bengal election

Suvendu Adhikari to fight from Mamata Banerjee’s den as BJP fields Bengal’s opposition leader from Bhabanipur in upcoming West Bengal election

Suvendu Adhikari to fight from Mamata Banerjee’s den as BJP fields Bengal’s opposition leader from Bhabanipur in upcoming West Bengal election

Images: Wikipedia

West Bengal Assembly Election 2026: As the West Bengal Election 2026 is expected in April, the Bharatiya Janata Party has released the list of first candidates. According to the released list, Suvendu Adhikari will be contesting the Bhabanipur constituency seat. What makes this seat a special one is that the Chief Minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee, is expected to fight from the same seat.

(This is a developing story. Further details are awaited.)

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