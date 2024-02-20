Home

Suvendu Adhikari Visits Sandeshkhali After Calcutta HC Grants Permission With Direction To ‘Not Create Any Law And Order Situation’

Suvendu Adhikari has reached Sandeshkhali amid violence in the village, in his third attempt. The Calcutta HC however, has given him certain directions.

Suvendu Adhikari

New Delhi: Sandeshkhali village in West Bengal has been in the news after massive protests by the women of the area and the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) against the TMC government after Shahjahan Sheikh was accused of sexually harassing and assaulting the women. Section 144 had been imposed in the village area and several politicians and leaders including the Chairperson of the National Commission of Women (NCW) have visited the village to meet the victims and support them. After rejected requests, senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari has reached the Sandeshkhali village in his third attempt, after being granted permission for the same by the Calcutta High Court.

