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West Bengal turns saffron as BJP workers arrive at Kolkatas Brigade Ground in large numbers to attend Suvendu Adhikaris swearing-in ceremony as CM | Watch

West Bengal turns saffron as BJP workers arrive at Kolkata’s Brigade Ground in large numbers to attend Suvendu Adhikari’s swearing-in ceremony as CM | Watch

Party leaders said the BJP intends to use the event to signal not merely a transfer of power but what it describes as the beginning of a "new political era" in the state after years of bitter and often violent political polarisation.

Suvendu-era in Bengal set to begin (AI)

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is all set to form its first government in West Bengal since independence, as Suvendu Adhikari prepares to take the oath as the chief minister of the state at Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Health Minister JP Nadda, Union Ministers Bhupender Yadav and Dharmendra Pradhan, along with other top BJP leaders, will attend the historic event today.

ALSO READ: Suvendu Adhikari Oath-Taking LIVE: West Bengal set to get its first BJP Chief Minister, event to begin at 11 AM

Owing to the presence of several dignitaries, authorities have beefed up security around the ground and also issued a traffic advisory. The euphoric BJP workers have already started reaching the venue in large numbers. The organisers have divided the venue into three different categories: VVIP, VIP, and free entry.

VIDEO | Kolkata, West Bengal: Supporter and party workers continue to arrive at the Brigade Parade Ground amid heightened security, for the oath taking ceremony of the newly elected BJP government in the state. West Bengal BJP Legislative Party Leader Suvendu Adhikari will take… pic.twitter.com/fcvYV54YW4 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 9, 2026

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Suvendu Adhikari to take oath:

Suvendu Adhikari is set to take oath as the state’s first BJP chief minister at the Brigade Parade Ground, a vast green expanse in the heart of Kolkata that has been prepped up for the saffron coronation. The BJP marched to power in the state for the first time with 207 seats in the 294-member Assembly, ending the 15-year rule of the TMC, which was reduced to just 80.

ALSO READ: From Suvendu Adhikari as West Bengal CM to Mamata Banerjee denying resignation, these creative memes created buzz

Along with Adhikari, several newly elected party MLAs are likely to take oath as members of the first BJP council of ministers in Bengal, party leaders said.

While the final list was yet to be officially announced, leaders from north Bengal, Junglemahal, Matua-dominated belts and tribal regions are also expected to find representation in the ministry as the BJP looks to balance regional, caste and community equations in its maiden Bengal government.

Why is this oath-taking ceremony is far more than a constitutional formality for BJP?

For the BJP, the oath-taking ceremony is far more than a constitutional formality. The party is seeking to project it as the culmination of a decade-long political expansion in Bengal, a state that had for decades remained among the toughest frontiers for the saffron camp despite its sweeping dominance elsewhere in the country.

Party leaders said the BJP intends to use the event to signal not merely a transfer of power but what it describes as the beginning of a “new political era” in the state after years of bitter and often violent political polarisation.

Security Beefed Up across Kolkata:

Security arrangements across Kolkata have been tightened ahead of the ceremony, with thousands of police personnel deployed around Brigade Parade Ground and key arterial roads in the city. Senior BJP leaders said representatives from several religious and social organisations, industrialists, cultural personalities and party workers from all districts have been invited to the event.

The ceremony is likely to be followed by Adhikari’s first cabinet meeting, where the new government may outline its initial administrative priorities and review implementation of some of the BJP’s major electoral promises.

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