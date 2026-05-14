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Suvendu Adhikari makes Vande Mataram mandatory in all Bengal Schools, Education Department issues statement, says...

Suvendu Adhikari makes ‘Vande Mataram’ mandatory in all Bengal Schools, Education Department issues statement, says…

West Bengal minister Agnimitra Paul said the state government would ensure that women can move freely at any time of the day and that complaints lodged by them are treated by police on a priority basis.

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari (AI Image)

New Delhi: In a significant development, the Suvendu Adhikari-led West Bengal government has made singing of ‘Vande Mataram’ mandatory for all schools in the state during the morning prayer assembly. The School Education Department, in a notice, has directed all schools that students must sing ‘Vande Mataram’ before classes begin. The order has been implemented with immediate effect.

Earlier, during the Trinamool Congress regime, the state song ‘Banglar Mati Banglar Jol’ was made mandatory in school morning assemblies.

Also read: Suvendu Adhikari does a Modi, bows on steps of Legislative Assembly, takes oath as Bhabanipore MLA | Watch

Schools Confused:

Schools are facing the question of which songs should be included in the morning assembly with the new order now including ‘Vande Mataram.’ Multiple school heads say that removing the national anthem is not possible, as it is mandatory at the national level.

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In such a case, if both ‘Vande Mataram’ and the state song are included, the duration of the morning assembly would increase significantly. This could lead to delays in starting classes.

National anthem is necessary: Schools

Talking to Navbharat Times, a school principal said that the assembly would now have to begin with ‘Vande Mataram’, while the national anthem is also mandatory. In such a situation, including the state song could become challenging in terms of time management.

Meanwhile, an official from the Education Department stated that the new directive only mentions including ‘Vande Mataram’ as part of the school prayer, and there is no reference to the state song. He believes that while cultural and national songs should be respected, it is equally important to maintain a balance between students’ time and academic activities.

Bengal Minister Agnimitra Paul vows 24×7 women mobility, priority action on complaints

West Bengal minister Agnimitra Paul said the state government would ensure that women can move freely at any time of the day and that complaints lodged by them are treated by police on a priority basis. Speaking to reporters after taking oath at the Assembly, Paul said CCTV monitoring would soon be introduced across civic bodies to ensure transparency and check corruption.

“Unlike suggestions put forward by someone (in the previous government), every woman should have the right to move out at any time. They cannot be barred from going wherever they wish. It is unfortunate if women are asked why they are outside after 8 pm,” she said in an apparent reference to former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s alleged comments after Durgapur Medical College rape incident.

“Women should be able to go wherever they wish, whenever they wish. This government will ensure that. They can always file a zero FIR, and a woman’s complaint must be accepted first on a priority basis and acted upon,” the women and child development minister said.

Paul said CCTV monitoring would be introduced at civic bodies to ensure work is carried out transparently and on time. “We have to remain accountable to the people who elected the BJP to power,” she said.

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