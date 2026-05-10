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Suvendu Adhikari in action! West Bengal CM set to hold first administrative meeting, directs all senior police officials to attend

Suvendu Adhikari in action! West Bengal CM set to hold first administrative meeting, directs all senior police officials to attend

Five BJP leaders, Dilip Ghosh, Agnimitra Paul, Ashok Kirtania, Kshudiram Tudu and Nisith Pramanik, also took oath as ministers in the West Bengal cabinet.

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari (AI Image)

Kolkata: Suvendu Adhikari will hold his government’s first administrative meeting on May 11. The chief minister has directed superintendents of police and senior officials from all districts to participate in the meeting at Nabanna Sabhagarh on Monday. CM Adhikari will also meet the BJP’s newly elected MLAs, and a decision on portfolio distribution is likely to be taken during the meeting.

On Saturday, after taking oath as the CM of West Bengal, Suvendu visited the residence of Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee in Kolkata and paid tribute to the leader while underlining his ideological influence on the rise of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Also Read: West Bengal turns saffron as BJP workers arrive at Kolkata’s Brigade Ground in large numbers to attend Suvendu Adhikari’s swearing-in ceremony as CM | Watch

Speaking to the reporters, CM Adhikari said, “The ideology and political foundation on which the rise and ultimately victory of the BJP are based is that of Syama Prasad Mookerjee…if not for Syama Prasad Mookerjee, our condition would have been the same as the minority Hindus in Bangladesh. I will propose to the cabinet and in the assembly to designate June 20, 1947, as West Bengal’s Foundation Day.”

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Also Read: Folded hands, kneeling, then bowing: PM Modi ‘bows to Jana Shakti of West Bengal’ as Suvendu Adhikari takes oath as West Bengal CM with cabinet | Watch

Suvedu offers prayers at Bharat Sevashram Sangha in Kolkata

CM Adhikari also offered prayers at the Bharat Sevashram Sangha in Kolkata. Earlier in the day, CM Suvendu Adhikari took the oath as the state’s first BJP Chief Minister, marking an end to 15 years of TMC rule. Five BJP leaders, Dilip Ghosh, Agnimitra Paul, Ashok Kirtania, Kshudiram Tudu and Nisith Pramanik, also took oath as ministers in the West Bengal cabinet.

Suvendu Takes Oath As Bengal Chief Minister:

Suvendu Adhikari, the giant slayer of West Bengal, took oath as the Chief Minister of West Bengal in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, JP Nadda, and Dharmendra Pradhan attended the swearing-in ceremony. Various chief ministers, including Manik Saha (Tripura), Himanta Biswa Sarma (Assam), Rekha Gupta (Delhi), Pushkar Dhami (Uttarakhand). and several other leaders. Following the swearing-in ceremony, the Prime Minister also met the families of slain BJP workers Debasish Mondal, Soumitra Ghoshal and Ananda Paul.

BJP Decimated TMC in Bengal

Adhikari was sworn in as the 9th Chief Minister of West Bengal by Governor RN Ravi at a grand ceremony in Kolkata attended by Prime Minister Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and several senior BJP leaders. The BJP secured a historic victory in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, winning 207 seats and ending the Trinamool Congress’s 15-year rule in the state. The TMC secured 80 seats in the elections. Adhikari had defeated former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Bhabanipur by over 15,000 votes and also retained the Nandigram Assembly seat.

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