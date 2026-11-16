‘Police have right to self-defense,’ says Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari after Ratan Sheikh’s encounter

On Saturday, the Chief Minister visited Bardhaman Medical College and Hospital to meet the injured constable. Commending Biswajit for his bravery, he vowed that the attack on the police personnel would not go unanswered and assured that strict action would be taken against the accused.

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West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari

New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday said that those who open fire on the police will not be showered with flowers. The statement comes after the death of Ratan Sheikh, the accused in the shooting of a police constable in Santiniketan, Birbhum district, during a police encounter.

When asked about the incident, Chief Minister and Home Minister Suvendu Adhikari said that the police have every right to defend themselves and that strict action would be taken immediately against those who attack police personnel while they are on duty.

The chief minister also added that there would be zero tolerance towards criminals in the state. There is no place for rapists, murderers, or hooligans in Bengal, he said, reiterating that the government would follow a zero-tolerance policy towards crime.

Commenting on Ratan Sheikh’s death in the police encounter, the Chief Minister said that only the members of the police team who had gone to arrest him could explain the exact circumstances of the incident. As many as 32 cases had been registered against the notorious criminal.

Emphasising his government’s firm stand, he said, “If someone opens fire on the police, will the police shower them with flowers?” He further asked, “If someone comes to kill the police, should the police serve them sweets instead?” He asserted that there would be no rapists or hooligans left in Bengal.

Kolkata, West Bengal: CM Suvendu Adhikari says, “There is no place for rapists, murderers or criminals in Bengal….If someone shoots at the police, the police will take action on spot…” https://t.co/Y6eNR21aFA — IANS (@ians_india) November 15, 2026

Chief Minister Had Earlier Praised the Constable’s Bravery

To recall, Ratan Sheikh had opened fire on a police team on Friday evening when they had gone to arrest him at Laik Bazar, under the jurisdiction of Santiniketan Police Station in Birbhum district.

Constable Biswajit Das sustained a bullet injury to his left leg in the incident. The injured constable was initially admitted to a hospital in Bolpur and was later shifted to Bardhaman Medical College and Hospital.

On Saturday, the Chief Minister visited Bardhaman Medical College and Hospital to meet the injured constable. Praising Biswajit’s courage, he said that the attack on the police personnel would not go unpunished and that the criminal would face strict action.

The very next day, Ratan Sheikh was killed in a police encounter.

It may be noted that earlier, on October 27, two accused persons were killed in separate encounters in North 24 Parganas and Murshidabad on the same day. Following those incidents, the Chief Minister had also made his government’s position clear, stating that the police could not remain silent spectators when someone took the law into their own hands.