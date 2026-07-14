Masterstroke by Suvendu government as West Bengal enacts anti-goonda law, allows detention without trial up to...

New Delhi: The Suvendu Adhikari-led West Bengal government on Monday implemented two stringent new laws—the “Goonda Suppression” act and amendments to the “Maintenance of Public Order” law—aimed at cracking down on organized crime, syndicates, smuggling, and violent protests. These are being described as among the toughest internal security laws in the country.
Under these new laws, the administration can now detain suspects for up to one year without trial and seize and auction the properties of those accused of involvement in riots and vandalism.
It is claimed that the legislation draws inspiration from Maharashtra’s MPDA Act, Uttar Pradesh’s Goonda Control Act, and the National Security Act (NSA), while incorporating several new and more stringent provisions.
Expanded definition of a “goonda”: According to experts, the law includes provisions for preventive detention similar to Maharashtra’s MPDA Act, while also broadening the definition of a “goonda” along the lines of Uttar Pradesh’s legislation.
Even before coming into force, the law faced a serious legal challenge. CPI(M) leader and advocate Sabyasachi Chatterjee filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the Calcutta High Court, seeking an immediate stay on its implementation. A division bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Tapobrata Chakraborty admitted the petition and agreed to hear the matter later this week.
The petitioner argues that detaining a person for up to a year solely on the basis of suspicion is a direct violation of citizens’ fundamental rights and the Constitution.
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