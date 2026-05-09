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Suvendu Adhikaris aide Chandranath Rath murder case: Car used in murder was posted on OLX, claims SIT

Suvendu Adhikari’s aide Chandranath Rath murder case: Car used in murder was posted on OLX, claims SIT

Suvendu Adhikari's aide Chandranath Rath murder case: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has discovered that the car used in the murder was listed for sale on OLX and was registered in the name of James Williams of Siliguri.

Suvendu Adhikari's aide Chandranath Rath murder case: Car used in murder was posted on OLX, claims SIT (Pic: ANI)

As the investigation into the murder of Chandranath Rath, personal secretary to West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari in West Bengal, progresses, new and shocking facts are emerging. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigating the murder has now uncovered a crucial clue, giving the case a new direction. The investigation has revealed that the car used in the plot to stop Chandranath Rath and murder him was listed for sale on the online shopping platform (OLX).

The car was registered in the name of James Williams of Siliguri. According to police sources, the car was registered in the name of James Williams of Siliguri. Investigations revealed that the vehicle was put up for sale on OLX some time ago. Subsequently, four different individuals placed inquiries to purchase the car. One of these inquiries was made by a man from Uttar Pradesh , whom the SIT has now questioned.

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Although preliminary investigations have revealed no direct or concrete connection between the potential buyer from Uttar Pradesh and the murder, investigating agencies are not completely ignoring this angle and are closely examining all possible links.

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Was the car intentionally put on OLX?

The SIT believes that the sale and purchase of vehicles through online platforms complicates the case, as it makes it challenging to gather accurate information about the vehicle’s multiple transactions and usage. Investigating officers are also trying to determine whether the car was purchased intentionally as part of a conspiracy or if it was merely a coincidence.

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The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has begun investigating the car’s previous owners, accounts linked to the OLX listing, and potential buyers. Investigating agencies say this case is not merely a murder, but the possibility of an organised conspiracy cannot be ruled out.

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