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Suvendu Adikari led Bengal BJP govt takes big step for justice to BJP workers, orders reopening of post-poll violence cases after 2021 Assembly elections

Suvendu Adikari led Bengal BJP govt takes big step for justice to BJP workers, orders reopening of post-poll violence cases after 2021 Assembly elections

In a major political move, the Bengal BJP under Suvendu Adhikari has initiated steps to reopen investigations into alleged post-poll violence against party workers following the 2021 Assembly elections.

Suvendu Adhikari- File image- PTI

Kolkata: In a significant step towards securing justice to the BJP workers who have been the victim of post-poll violence in the state, the new West Bengal government led by Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has issued an order to reopen the cases related to the 2021 post-poll violence in West Bengal. In the recent development, a senior government official was quoted as saying in a agency report that it was also instructed that strict measures must be taken against illegal cattle smuggling. Here are all the details you need to know about the decision taken by the Suvendu Adhikari led West Bengal BJP government on post-poll violence.

What is the Suvendu Adhikari led BJP government planning in West Bengal?

The order issued by the state government read, “There are serious complaints regarding investigation of post poll cases. The old cases of political violence in your jurisdiction in c/w Assembly Election – 2021, need to be reviewed for appropriate legal action.”

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It further said, “The Final Reports (FRTs) submitted in connection with the 2021 post-poll incident cases shall be reviewed carefully, and necessary action shall be taken wherever required. In case there is any lapse in investigation, the cases should be reopened and thoroughly investigated.”

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What Bengal government is planning on fresh cases of violence?

The government said that fresh cases may be registered where specific cases were not registered, and also in cases where preliminary enquiry reveals cognizable offence.

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“SP/CP to personally supervise this process. Investigation of these cases should be regularly monitored along with trial after submitting the charge sheet,” reads the order.

It is worth mentioning that a large number of incidents of post-poll violence had taken place after the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections. The Trinamool Congress had retained power in the state after defeating a surging BJP in Bengal. The BJP became the main opposition party in Bengal after winning 77 seats in the 2021 Assembly elections. The party improved its tally from 3 seats in 2016 to 77 seats in five years.

As a result, ruling party workers were accused of large-scale violence against opposition workers, especially those who were affiliated with the BJP. There were incidents of murder, rape, vandalism and attacks on BJP workers and their family members.

(With inputs from agencies)

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