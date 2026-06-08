Suvendu government issues stern warning to litterers, set to ban plastic bags, impose heavy fines from…

Littering and the use of plastic in public places would be banned in West Bengal from September 1.

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Suvendu government issues stern warning to litterers, set to ban plastic bags, impose heavy fines from... | Image: X

Plastic Ban: The newly elected BJP government in West Bengal is taking major decisions in the state, and in the latest move, it has decided to ban the use of plastic and littering in public places. The rule will come into force on September 1. Before the implementation of the new restriction, the BJP government will install cloth-bag vending machines in markets within three months so that people can comply with the ban without any inconvenience. The administration will also impose fines on those using single-use plastic bags after the machines are set up.

“Every Bengali loves Darjeeling. It is one of our most loved hill stations. We have to keep it clean,” she said.

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Households, Hotels And Businesses Get Seven Days To Start Waste Segregation

Paul stated that the administration has given seven days to households, hotels and commercial establishments in Darjeeling to segregate wet and dry waste. The same rules have been implemented by Kalimpong, Kurseong and Mirik.

“Violators will face heavy penalties. Tough action will also be taken against spitting in public places and illegal parking,” she said. Speaking after a series of meetings at Uttarkanya in Siliguri and later in Darjeeling with officials of the Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Kurseong and Mirik municipalities, Paul said garbage disposal, legacy waste, water supply, road infrastructure and traffic congestion were among the key issues discussed on Sunday.

Cloth-Bag Vending Machines In Markets

The West Bengal government will install cloth-bag vending machines in major markets for the convenience of the people. These machines will be installed within the timeframe of three months. The administration will also impose fines on people using single-use plastic bags after the machines are installed

Plastic Waste Choking Drains, Disrupting Pumping Stations

Engineers of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) have raised the issue of plastic bags clogging manholes, due to which waterlogging occurred in several places.

It is to be noted that, the then TMC government banned single-use plastic bags in July 2022 in Calcutta and elsewhere in Bengal, however, the bags remain widely available across markets.

Single-use plastic bags are still widely used by grocery shops, milk booths and vendors selling fish, meat, fruits and vegetables.

“We will install cloth-bag vending machines in markets. We will do so within three months. We will start imposing fines on people who use the bags after the machines are set up,” Paul said.

The minister also requested people not to throw plastic bags indiscriminately, as these thin bags choke drains and worsen waterlogging.