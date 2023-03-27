Home

Svayam Signs Agreement With NHFDC Foundation For Accessible Family Toilet Collaboration

For over two decades, Svayam has been promoting dignity for people with reduced mobility and advocating for an inclusive and accessible environment for all.

Sminu Jindal, Founder-Chairperson of Svayam and MD Jindal SAW ltd with Savitri Devi Jindal, Chairperson Jindal Group, Aarti Jindal, Rajesh Aggarwal, Secretary, Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Dr DN Sharma, Trustee of NHFDC Foundation, Dr SCL Gupta, Vice President of NHFDC Foundation and Arjan Batra.

New Delhi: Svayam, an organisation that works for people with reduced mobility, signed a Memorandum of Association with the National Handicapped Finance and Development Corporation (NHFDC) Foundation for Accessible Family Toilet (AFT) on Monday.

Savitri Devi Jindal, Chairperson Jindal Group, Aarti Jindal, Sminu Jindal, Founder-Chairperson of Svayam and MD Jindal SAW ltd, Rajesh Aggarwal, Secretary, Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Dr DN Sharma, Trustee of NHFDC Foundation, Dr SCL Gupta, Vice President of NHFDC Foundation and Arjan Batra were present during the event at the India Habitat Centre.

Talking about Accessible Family Toilet (AFT), Sminu Jindal, Founder, Chairperson of Svayam and MD Jindal SAW limited said, “Accessibility is a basic human need and right of every individual. We urge the government of India to celebrate World Accessibility Day on 27th March next year. We witnessed that people didn’t think twice before using their savings or taking a nonsubsidised loan to make toilets accessible.”

She said that the collaboration with the NHFDC Foundation will bring more significant impact and transformation in the country.

Svayam also launched ‘Accessibility Awareness Week’ to educate all about the accessibility challenges for people with reduced mobility and to empower individuals.

Apart from this, Svayam also planned Nukkard Natak performances from 28 March to 3 April 2023 at various locations in Delhi’s Connaught Place, Red Fort, Delhi University campus, and Gurugram.

Giving details, Rajesh Aggarwal, Secretary, Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities said, “The government is committed to bringing positive impact and social justice to all sections of society, including people with reduced mobility. We are proud of Sminu Jindal Ji and the Svayam Foundation for taking such strong and selfless initiatives for the welfare and empowerment of people with reduced mobility.”

He further added that the government and NGO’s coming together will only ensure more and more awareness and constructive steps towards solving the accessibility issues.

