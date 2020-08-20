Swachh Survekshan 2020 Latest News: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday congratulated all cities which have secured top positions in Swachh Survekshan 2020. Also Read - PM Narendra Modi Writes Letter to MS Dhoni, Thanks Him For Making India Proud

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi urged other cities across the country to further ramp up their efforts to ensure cleanliness.

"Congratulations to all those cities who have secured top positions in #SwachhSurvekshan2020. May other cities also be inspired to further ramp up their efforts towards ensuring cleanliness. Such competitive spirit strengthens the Swachh Bharat Mission and benefits millions," he said.

Earlier in the day, the results of Swachh Survekshan 2020 were announced and Indore was adjudged India’s cleanest city for a fourth straight year while Surat and Navi Mumbai grabbed the second and third positions respectively.

Varanasi, represented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha, was adjudged the ‘Best Ganga Town’ in the country, followed by Kanpur, Munger, Prayagraj and Haridwar.

Chhattisgarh was given the ‘Cleanest State’ award in the category of states having more than 100 urban local bodies, followed by Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.

The Swachh Survekshan awards 2020 — the fifth annual cleanliness survey of the country — were announced by Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri at a ceremony where 129 awards were given in different categories.

In the survey, a total of 4,242 cities, 62 Cantonment Boards and 97 Ganga towns took part, and 1.87 crore citizens participated in the exercise.