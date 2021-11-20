New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind presented Swachh Survekshan Awards 2021 to the cleanest cities of India on Sunday. Indore was adjudged as India’s cleanest city for the fifth time in a row.Also Read - Wow! THIS River in India is One of The World’s Cleanest Rivers - Check Stunning Pics

Surat (Gujarat) and Vijaywada (Andhra Pradesh) were conferred the titles of the country’s second and third cleanest cities, respectively.

Ahemdabad Cantonment was presented the title for being the country’s cleanest Cantonment.