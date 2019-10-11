New Delhi: In a surprising revelation, a poster welcoming Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhind district surfaced on Friday that also showcased Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Home Minister and BJP president Amit Shah.

As per reports, the poster was put up by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Bhind District Coordinator after Scindia’s support for the abrogation of Article 370 in the former state of Jammu and Kashmir. However, neither the Congress nor the BJP in Madhya Pradesh has commented on it.

Following the revocation of Article 370, Scindia had backed the BJP government’s move calling it “our country’s interest” at Jammu and Kashmir’s “full integration into the union of India”.

Not only that, but the Madhya Pradesh Congress leader while speaking at a Bhind rally took a dig at Chief Minister Kamal Nath while giving the BJP fresh ammunition to target Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Addressing the rally, Scindia said that the farm loan waiver that was promised to the state farmers has not been completed. He alleged that only Rs 50,000 loan has been waived off, even though the Kamal Nath government had made promises of somewhere close to Rs 2 lakh.

As a result, Scindia’s comment was used by rivalling BJP in the state to hit out at former Congress president Rahul Gandhi who had earlier claimed to replace the chief minister if the waiver was not implemented in 10 days.

“Jyotiraditya Scindia has done the job of showing a mirror to the government. This government was formed on a lie…It is now clear that Rahul Gandhi had told a lie to the farmers,” former Madhya Pradesh cabinet member from BJP Narottam Mishra had said.

Interestingly, the poster was revealed just two days after Scindia called an SOS on Congress demanding some urgent introspection about the vaccuum created at leadership positions of the party ever since former president Rahul Gandhi resigned.

Notably, the Modi-run central government on August 5 scrapped Article 370 of the Indian Constitution that dissolved the special status given to Jammu and Kashmir, and bifurcated the state into two union territories – Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.