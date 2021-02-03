New Delhi: Bigg Boss 10 contestant Swami Om passed away on Wednesday at his residence in Ghaziabad. As per reports, the self-proclaimed godman had contracted coronavirus a few months back. Post this, his health kept deteriorating. Swami Om grabbed the headlines when he entered the Bigg Boss house. Apart from passing nasty remarks and stealing other contestants’ toiletries, he shocked everyone when he threw his pee on co-contestant Bani J during a task. Post the incident, host Salman Khan threw Swami Om out from the show. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14: Rubina Dilaik Throws Water on Rakhi Sawant After She Calls Abhinav Shukla 'Pervert'

In 2017, Swami Om was arrested in connection with an old case, registered against him in 2008 for his alleged involvement in a brawl. The case was registered at Lodhi Colony police station, but Om had been absconding, said the police.

In 2014, a city court had declared him a proclaimed offender in the case.

Here, in this article, we have listed some of the incidences that made Swami Om one of the controversial figures in the recent times: