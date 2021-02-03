New Delhi: Bigg Boss 10 contestant Swami Om passed away on Wednesday at his residence in Ghaziabad. As per reports, the self-proclaimed godman had contracted coronavirus a few months back. Post this, his health kept deteriorating. Swami Om grabbed the headlines when he entered the Bigg Boss house. Apart from passing nasty remarks and stealing other contestants’ toiletries, he shocked everyone when he threw his pee on co-contestant Bani J during a task. Post the incident, host Salman Khan threw Swami Om out from the show. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14: Rubina Dilaik Throws Water on Rakhi Sawant After She Calls Abhinav Shukla 'Pervert'
In 2017, Swami Om was arrested in connection with an old case, registered against him in 2008 for his alleged involvement in a brawl. The case was registered at Lodhi Colony police station, but Om had been absconding, said the police.
In 2014, a city court had declared him a proclaimed offender in the case.
Here, in this article, we have listed some of the incidences that made Swami Om one of the controversial figures in the recent times:
- Swami Om grabbed the headlines following his stint in the 10th season of Bigg Boss. During one of the tasks, he stored his pee in a bottle and splashed it on Bani J and Rohan Mehra. Following this, Salman Khan had to send him home.
- A woman, in 2017, had accused Swami Om and his associate of allegedly outraging her modesty by ripping off her clothes in an attempt to humiliate her in full public view.
- During his interview with India Today, Swami Om had called Priyanka Jagga, his fellow contestant in Bigg Boss his ‘dharmaputri’. He said, “My dharamputri Priyank Jagga was my favourite contestant in the house. Out of all the girls, I found her of extraordinary character. I even made her fast for Karwa Chauth and created history in Bigg Boss house.”
- In 2015, a live TV debate turned physical when a panelist smacked Swami Om on his shoulders, who was also on the panel. He had passed a few comments on her which led to the fight. The show had to be stopped as he also slapped her back.
- In 2017, when an earthquake shook Uttarakhand and some parts of North India, Swami Om claimed responsibility for it. He said that he caused the earthquake due to the bad treatment he recieved on Bigg Boss.