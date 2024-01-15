Home

Swami Rambhadracharya Initiates Yagna With The Intention Of Reclaiming PoK, Heaps Praises For PM Modi

Jagadguru Rambhadracharya has announced a yagna to bring back Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) and expressed his faith in Hanuman ji to bring back Sita ji.

JAGADGURU RAMBHADRACHARYA JI (image source: twitter)

Ayodhya: In order to bring back Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK), a yagna has been organized by Jagadguru Rambhadracharya since yesterday. He said that if Hanuman Ji can bring back Sita Ji, he can also bring back our land, as per a report by news agency ANI.

“On Ram temple ‘Pran Pratishtha, I have the same reaction as the people of Ayodhya when Lord Ram returned after 14 years of exile. There is no limit to my happiness today…A yagna’ has been done since yesterday with the wish to bring back Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.” Rambhadracharya told the news agency ANI on Monday.

Reasons Behind The Mahayagna

Jagadguru Rambhadracharya further said that we are doing 1008 Yagna in the Yagyashala so that we get Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. 1008 Kund Hanuman Mahayagya is going on and this is the first selfless yagna after Treta Yug.

“I have full faith in Hanuman Ji. When Hanuman ji can bring back Sita ji, he can also bring back our land,” he added.He further said that Pran Pratishtha is as per the Shastras as ‘Garbha Griha’ has been completed. Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said that the PM is doing an Il-Day fast. Have you ever seen a PM like him?

Preparations For Pran Pratishtha Ceremony

Earlier on January 13, Acharya Ramchandra Das, successor of Jagadguru Rambhadracharya, said that a grand Amrit Mahotsav programme has been organised in Ayodhya, where 1008 ‘Mahakunds have been made, in which more than 40 thousand saints will sit together and chant mantras.

“Preparations for the Pran Pratistha ceremony to be held in Ayodhya are being made at a rapid pace. In such a situation, the Amrit Mahotsav programme has been organised in the Cantonment area of Ayodhya. All arrangements have been made to make this programme grand.”

Purpose Of Grand Celebration

“1008 Mahakunds have been made, in which more than 40 thousand saints will sit together and chant mantras. This programme will run for nine days. The purpose of this programme is to welcome Lord Ram the same way he came to Ayodhya after 14 years of exile. We are welcoming them,” he said.

Preparations are underway in full swing for the event, which is expected to be attended by thousands of dignitaries and people from all sections of society.Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple on January 22.

The formal procedures for pre-Praan Pratishtha sacraments will start on January 16 and continue till January 21. Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Rama, holds great spiritual, historical and cultural significance for the people of India.

(With inputs from ANI)

