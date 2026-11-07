Swami Vivekananda poster defaced: 2 female students expelled from Kolkata university over abusive remarks

Kolkata's Presidency University has expelled two female students over alleged abusive remarks on a Swami Vivekananda poster.

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Swami Vivekananda poster defaced: 2 female students expelled from Kolkata university over abusive remarks | image: X

Swami Vivekananda Poster Defaced: Presidency University in Kolkata has expelled two female students who allegedly wrote offensive comments on a poster featuring Swami Vivekananda. The students also made derogatory remarks about other organisations, a university official said on Saturday. The university took the decision after receiving a report from an inquiry committee that examined CCTV footage and heard from various stakeholders.

Students Barred From Future Academic Activities

The university has barred both students from participating in further academic activities. The female students are barred from taking admission in the university to any future degree programme, PTI reported, citing an official.

University Condemns Poster Defacement

In a statement, the university said it has always upheld dignified academic discourse and debate on scientific and socio-political issues, adding that it would not tolerate abuse directed at thinkers, ideas or organisations.

The controversy began after the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) alleged that a poster carrying a photo of Swami Vivekananda, put up by the organisation on the university campus on October 13, was defaced with derogatory remarks.

Key Highlights

Presidency University expelled two female students over allegedly defacing a Swami Vivekananda poster.

An inquiry committee examined CCTV footage before recommending action.

The female students have been barred from future academic activities, admissions at university.

ABVP filed a police complaint and staged a protest over alleged poster defacement.

SFI denied involvement, condemned incident and demanded a CCTV-based investigation.

ABVP Files Police Complaint, While SFI Denies Involvement

The ABVP subsequently lodged a police complaint seeking an impartial investigation and action against those responsible. It also staged a protest outside the university gate.

Meanwhile, the Left-affiliated Students’ Federation of India (SFI) denied any involvement in the incident.

The organisation condemned the alleged defacement and said no Left organisation had initiated or participated in an act insulting Swami Vivekananda.

The SFI stated that it didn’t want to hurt religious sentiments and demanded a thorough investigation. It also demanded a review of CCTV and stringent punishment for those found responsible. However, the Presidency University has not revealed the identity of the female students.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

(With PTI inputs)