New Delhi: Bollywood actor Swara Bhasker on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on BJP MP Rakesh Sinha and reminded him that being an MP he should have better work to do than trolling an actress. She also added that if he doesn’t have any work he should find one or rather take a stand for the farmers protesting on the Delhi border against the controversial farm laws passed by the Centre last year. Also Read - Farmers Seek Special Parliament Session to Revoke Farm Laws, Call For 'Burning of Effigies' Across India

Bhasker’s comment came as a tweet where she wrote in Hindi, “Sir! You are MP ..You will have better work than trolling an actress. If not, find it. Over one lakh farmers are on a sit-in protest at the Delhi border against your government-made law. Even the Canadian Prime Minister has commented on sit. Go and take a stand there.” Also Read - Punjab CM Had Several Chances to Stop Farm Bill But He Didn't Do So: Delhi CM Kejriwal

Bhasker tweeted this reply to the MP after he trolled the actress as she praised former Vice President of JNU Students Union, Shehla Rashid and wrote, “Shehla you are a star and a warrior! Stand strong.”

Shehla, you are a star and a warrior! Stand strong. ❤️🤩 @Shehla_Rashid — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) December 1, 2020

On seeing Bhasker praising the student activist, MP Rakesh Sinha tweeted, “The era of breaking the country, pretending to read the Preamble of the Constitution, is now over.”

चोरी और सीनाजोरी / संविधान का प्रस्तावना पढ़ने का ढोंग रचते हुई देश तोड़ने की हरकत का युग अब समाप्त हो चुका है। https://t.co/wIh4wdY7pU — Prof Rakesh Sinha (@RakeshSinha01) December 1, 2020

The student acitivist, Shehla Rashid Shora is in news these days after her father made serious allegations against her, demanding that a probe be initiated into her NGOs and also accused her of having taken a huge amount of money for joining politics in Kashmir valley, a charge denied by her.