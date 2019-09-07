New Delhi: After having an auspicious ‘darshan’ of Lord Ganesha at the 96-year-old Lokmanya Seva Sangh (LSS) in suburban Vile Parle in Mumbai, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 7 penned a touching tribute to Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak in Gujarati and signed it in the visitor’s book.

“For making the message of Lokmanya Tilakji as the mantra of your life, all of you deserve compliments. Swaraj is my birthright. For us in today’s India, the mantra of Surajya is like our duty. This mantra from the heart should inspire each and every human being, that’s my wish,” PM Modi wrote.

The Lokmanya Seva Sangh was set up by Tilak’s followers on March 11, 1923, to build a vigilant, disciplined, cultured and progressive society.

PM Modi was accompanied by Maharashtra Governor BS Koshyari and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to visit the LSS. He was received by LSS President Mukund Chitale, committee members Rashmi Fadanvis, Mahesh Kale, Uday Tardalkar and others.

The Prime Minister is in Mumbai to attend a number of functions during his half-day visit to the state.

Earlier in the day, he launched three metro projects worth over Rs19,000 crore in Mumbai which will add more than 42 km to the metro network of the city.

He also inaugurated the first coach for Mumbai Metro built under the ‘Make in India’ programme, and later took a tour of the new coach and the train.