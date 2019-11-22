New Delhi: In 2018, Mumbai bagged the tag of the cleanest state capital in India, but in 2019 it was ranked 49 in Swachh Survekshan 2019. The wealthy city corporation — Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation — blamed the three-star rating controversy.

But this time, the BMC is taking no wrong step. It has already decided to hire a consultant and is now working towards applying in the five-star rating.

Last year, there was a controversy as a civic body can’t apply for a three-star rating unless it imposes a charge on its residents for collecting and disposing of garbage. The BMC didn’t want to burden its people.

This year, BMC has decided to allocate 20 per cent of its general tax component for solid waste management.

A senior BMC official said they have sought public suggestion to their plan to apply for the five-star rating.

Door-to-door collection, segregation at source, sweeping of public, commercial and residential areas (no visible eyesores on streets), waste storage bins, litter bins and material recovery facility, bulk waste generators compliance, scientific waste processing, scientific landfilling and C&D waste management, user fees, penalties, spot fines for littering and enforcement of ban on plastic, citizen grievance redressal and feedback system, eradication of crude dumping of garbage and dump remediation, cleaning of storm drains and surface of water bodies, waste reduction, visible beautification in the city — these are the benchmarks for star rating.

Indore (Madhya Pradesh), Ambikapur (Chhattisgarh), Mysore (Karnataka) were the top three cleanest cities in 2019.

The Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban) focuses on two key objectives: eradication of open defecation and 100% scientific solid waste management (SWM) across all 4041 statutory towns and cities.