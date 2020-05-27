New Delhi: After infesting parts of Rajasthan, especially Jaipur, a swarm of locusts could head towards the national capital if the wind speed favours, experts dealing with the matter said. Also Read - After Rajasthan, Locusts Enter Maharashtra, Delhi - Why is This a Worrying Situation?

Moreover, Delhi has been kept on high alert as the swarm of locusts are active in other states such as Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. Also Read - Terrifying Videos of Locust Attack Take Over Twitter; 'What's Wrong With You 2020', Ask Netizens

In a normal situation, these locusts are seen in western parts of Rajasthan and Gujarat from June and November, but this time, they were first detected by the Locust Warning Organisation of the Union Agriculture Ministry. Also Read - After COVID-19 And Cyclone Amphan, India Stares at Locust Plague Threat; 3-km Long Swarm Spotted in Jhansi, District on High Alert

To address the locust menace, the Rajasthan agriculture department has deployed a drone to spray pesticides in Jaipur district. The drone was used in Samod area near Chomu in Jaipur district on Wednesday.

“We have started using one rental drone from today and more drones are likely to be used in next days as per the requirement,” Om Prakash, the commissioner of agriculture department, told news agency PTI. As per updates, the drone is sprinkling pesticide on nearly 2.5 acre of area in a flight of 15 minute.

Over half of the districts in the desert state have been covered by the swarms of locust which entered into India from Pakistan on April 11. These are rapidly travelling to far flung areas and reached Jaipur, Dausa, Karauli in search of food because there is no standing crops in fields.

Experts are of opinion that the impact of locust attack on Delhi could be severe as 22 per cent of the national capital is under green cover which can provide foraging material for the insects.

Another expert said that the locusts may move towards the national capital in the next few days if the wind speed and direction are favourable. They believe that one square kilometre locust swarm can eat the same amount of food in a day as about 35,000 people.

On the other hand, 10 districts in Uttar Pradesh are on high alert after swarms of locusts were spotted in Mahoba and Jhansi districts, moving into the state after attacking crops in neighbouring Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

Local officials have been put on alert and asked to remain prepared with chemicals in tractor-mounted sprayers, power sprayers and fire brigade.