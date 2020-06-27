New Delhi: Swarms of locusts have reached Gurugram, and it is likely to enter the national capital by Saturday evening or Sunday morning. News agency ANI has shared a video showing massive clusters of locusts flying in. If reports are to be believed, Gurugram administration is sounding sirens and blowing horns to ward the insects off. Also Read - Coronavirus: Delhi to Re-Map Its Containment Zones, Number of Such Areas Set to Rise

Furthermore, the administration has asked residents to keep their windows shut as precaution. Farmers have been advised to keep their insecticide spray ready.

“They are flying across the city West to East due to the steady wind. They will most likely enter Delhi,” a leading portal quoted Amit Khatri, Gurugram Deputy Commissioner (DC) as saying.